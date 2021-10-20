Rahm Emanuel secures the support of an unlikely ally: a Trumpian Republican





One of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Will speak publicly on Wednesday in support of one of President Biden’s ambassadors, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Why it matters: Progressive activists are pressuring liberal senators to oppose Emanuel’s confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Japan. Support from leading Republicans may end up ensuring the Democrat gets the job.

Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan under President Trump, will introduce Emanuel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the start of his confirmation hearing. This is a courtesy generally reserved for senators from a candidate’s home state. the committee.

What we’re hearing: According to a source with direct knowledge of his plans, Hagerty will say:

“While our political background could not be more different and I am sure there are many issues on which we strongly disagree, through our recent discussions it has become clear that Mayor Emanuel shares my unshakeable belief that the US-Japan relationship is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in a region that is becoming more dangerous every day. “

Between the Lines: Hagerty’s take is that the Tokyo post is essential for US national security, Indo-Pacific security, and global security, as Japan is a crucial ally in countering a more aggressive China .

“Today we have a threat from Communist China to our mutual friend Taiwan,” Hagerty said, according to the source. “It is a threat that requires a strong and unified response from the United States and Japan.” Mayor Emanuel understands this critical circumstance and has assured me that he will do everything in the immense power of the American Ambassador to Japan to firmly defend the freedom of Taiwan. and democratic rule. ”A person close to Emanuel declined to comment.

Behind the scenes: Emanuel has been quietly lobbying senators for weeks to back his nomination and has already racked up a few Republican votes.

Other Republican members of the committee were reluctant to criticize him when questioned by Axios on Tuesday. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, said: Democrats’ concerns with Rahm are not about preparing to be ambassador to Japan, but have to do with his role as mayor of Chicago . … Whenever a Democrat criticizes another Democrat, I get out of the way and let them go. Outside of the committee, Sens. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) Who is retired and Susan Collins (R-Maine) are three Republicans who say they plan to support his confirmation, The Washington Post reported for the first time.

Next step: Progressives have been trying for months to sink Emanuel. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) publicly urged the Senate to reject it.

Almost all of the opposition to Emanuel, however, has come from people who will not have a vote on the U.S. Senate floor. The White House is convinced that Emanuel will have the votes to confirm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/first-look-trump-republican-rahms-defense-2da39f3f-9697-40a6-996f-16982089b7a5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos