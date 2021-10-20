There has not been a single case of serious human rights violations, breaking eggs

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Two years after the President Joko Widodo and vice-president Ma’ruf Amin was elected, the National Human Rights Commission (HAM from Komnas) not yet cases of gross human rights violations that is resolved.

Komnas HAM commissioner Choirul Anam said the government should pay attention to this fact.

“One of the most serious notes that President Jokowi must pay attention to is the resolution of gross human rights violations,” Anam told Komnas HAM’s office, Menteng, central Jakarta, on Tuesday (10/19 / 2021).

“So far there has not been a single case of egg breaking,” he said.

Anam explained that the Jokowi-Ma’ruf administration is currently in its mid-term.

Because in 2022 and 2023, the government will be busy with political affairs before the general election of 2024.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail

There is therefore great hope that Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin can resolve at least one incident of gross human rights violations.

Also read: Komnas HAM and National Police Propam appoint responsible persons to optimize supervision of police performance

“Although we have heard that there is a mechanism that (the government) wants to put in place, for us (the settlement) goes through the human rights tribunal,” he said.

Anam is of the opinion that if until the end of the current period of government there is not a single incident of gross human rights violation that is resolved by legal means, then it will be a bad record. .

On the other hand, if the government can solve it, then people will remember that Jokowi is the president who can solve cases of gross human rights violations.