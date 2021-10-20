China: CCP Leader Sanctioned for Violations in Xinjiang Supports Tibet | World news





A rising Chinese politician sanctioned by Western countries for alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang has been appointed leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Tibet, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday. Wang Junzheng, 58, was deputy secretary of the CPC Committee of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and political commissar of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Wang’s nomination for the role of Tibet will come under the attention of global rights groups and will be closely followed by New Delhi amid ongoing border tensions along the Line of Real Control (LAC) in the east of Ladakh. The status of the current secretary of the Communist Party of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), Wu Yingjie, 65, who took office in 2016, was not immediately clear, although it is likely. that he has retired. Earlier this year, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Wang and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, for alleged human rights violations against the Muslim Uyghur community. The two men were targeted for their role in Xinjiang under the US Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, he said, adding that the move complements measures taken by the EU, the Great Britain and Canada. The United States has pledged to use the full extent of its financial powers to promote accountability for serious human rights violations in Xinjiang, the US Treasury Department said. Reacting to the sanctions, Wang told official Chinese media that the decision was based on lies and false information; are a gross slander and an affront to the reputation and dignity of the Chinese people; blatant interference in China’s internal affairs; and a serious violation of China’s sovereignty and security interests. Wang’s appointment for the post in Tibet was announced Tuesday by Zeng Yichun, deputy minister of the organization department of the CPC Central Committee, at a meeting of TAR senior officials in Lhasa. Zeng said the decision was taken after careful consideration and careful study in light of the overall situation and the actual situation of leaders in the region. For the new head of the Tibet Autonomous Regions Party, Wang, promotion is crucial. In 2019, Wang, former party leader of Changchun City, took over as head of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee – the highest political body responsible for public order in the region – at XUAR; and in 2020, he was again promoted to Deputy Secretary of the Autonomous Region of the CPC. Earlier this month, Yan Jinhai was appointed vice president and interim president of TAR while former president Qizhala resigned and is expected to take on a new role in Beijing. The reshuffle is likely part of the preparations for the CCP’s five-year congress next fall, when Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to begin his third five-year term as party secretary general, with China’s first leader being the party. do in decades. In July, Xi became the first top Chinese leader to visit Tibet since 1990. During his visit, Xi stressed both social stability and the importance of border security for the mountainous region.

