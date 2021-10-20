Boris Johnson promotes wage hike amid UK shortages





In a country plagued by severe shortages of goods and workers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson presents chaos as a source of national renewal. Gas stations in Britain have recently had no gasoline and groceries are scarce in part because of the difficulties in delivering these goods. This is in part due to Britain’s abandonment of the European Union, a reorganization eagerly championed by Mr Johnson. Brexit has discouraged immigrants from Eastern Europe from coming to work as truck drivers, while new customs procedures at ports have scolded trade. Yet far from deploring such disturbances, Mr Johnson celebrates them as the difficult elements of a much needed economic restoration. In his story, Brexit brought an advantage that Britain had lacked for more than a decade: rising wages. We are now embarking on a long overdue change of leadership, Mr Johnson said at a recent meeting of his Conservative Party. We are not going back to the same old broken model of low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all enabled and helped by unchecked immigration.

If this formulation of the folding of the upheaval into a narrative of national progress makes wise policy, economists doubt the promised happy ending. Yes, Britain sorely needs to raise wages while reorienting its economy from low-paid activities to innovative industries that employ highly skilled people at good wages. But it requires vocational programs and other forms of vocational training as well as investments in public infrastructure. These things cost money. Brexit limits government finances as it attacks the economy at large.

So far, this is just rhetoric, said Bernd Brandl, professor of management at Durham University in England. There is no real plan for how this should be done. Building a more rewarding economy for workers also requires a realignment of power between employers and workers, a return to collective bargaining that delivers a proportional share of economic gains to employees. The fact that truck drivers are suddenly in a position to earn a higher salary may be welcome, but it is not a significant transformation.

It’s a one-time thing that doesn’t permanently increase the bargaining power of workers, said Adam S. Posen, former member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee and now chairman of the Peterson Institute of International Economics. in Washington. It does not solve any underlying problem. In England’s Midlands, promises from prime ministers of a bountiful future have given no hope for Arabella Petts, a 22-year-old graduate. Eager to pursue a career in publishing, she instead gained experience by scrubbing bathrooms. Over a year after graduation, she has yet to find a stable job while paying her bills through touring concerts as a housekeeper in a hotel and as a janitor in a hotel. a local school. I needed two part-time jobs to survive, she says. I really thought I would have a job now. Ms Petts’ frustration highlights the contrast between the UK economy Mr Johnson celebrated, a rising power freed from the mind-numbing bureaucracy of the European Union, and the reality of a country struggling with confusion and stagnant fortunes . Shortages of goods and labor are by no means a uniquely British problem. They are in part the result of the pandemic, which has devastated economies around the world. They also reflect the great supply chain disruption, which has clogged ports, highways and warehouses from Shanghai to Savannah while forcing companies to scramble to hire workers. But the unrest is particularly serious and potentially lasting in Britain following the country’s decision to withdraw from the European Union. Investment and trade were disrupted by a multitude of new procedures at the ports, as immigrants left the country, causing severe shortages of workers. Mr Johnson is now highlighting a popular element of Brexit’s new immigration limits while presenting the resulting labor shortages as a remedy for chronically low wages.

In recent years, under governments led by Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party, the vast majority of UK core workers have seen no pay rise. This, combined with fiscal austerity, produced lingering bitterness in many communities. I’m happy to say that after years of stagnation, more than a decade, wages are rising faster than before the pandemic started, Mr Johnson said at his party meeting. Wages are indeed increasing in key sectors. But the costs of a higher salary for a smaller group add to the strain on the overall economy, raising the cost of food, fuel and other essentials for ordinary people, while exacerbating the hardships for businesses. who are struggling to recover from the pandemic. Update Oct. 19, 2021, 6:58 p.m. ET It is inevitable that prices will rise, said Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, a supermarket chain, in a recent interview with the bbc. By the end of next year, the UK economy is expected to grow at a rate of 2.2% from the last quarter of this year, a slower recovery than in much of Europe, including France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland, according to the latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.

A lasting and complete recovery remains, in our view, far from assured, the Institute of Tax Studies, an independent research institution in London, recently warned. Brexit compounds this challenge: Early evidence points to the start of a period of acute structural change in UK trade.

The structural change Britain needs, say many economists, is to move towards the economic model that prevails in Nordic countries like Denmark and Finland. There, unions huddle with employer associations representing industries in collective bargaining sessions, with the tacit understanding that workers have a right to a fair share of growth. Because wages are high in the Nordic countries, companies tend to avoid competition in industries where success demands relentless cost cuts, instead focusing on innovative activities such as technology and healthcare. The UK economy faces a deep and glaring lack of productivity growth. Productivity, a critical indicator for economists, is a measure of the value produced by an hour of work or an injection of investment. Raising productivity is widely seen as the healthy and sustainable way to generate wage gains.

Over the past two decades, Britain has lagged behind other advanced economies, with productivity increasing 0.4% per year there, compared to around 0.6% per year in Western Europe, according to the Conference Board. . The reasons for this disparity are debated, but many explanations focus on Britain’s failure to instill the necessary skills. By 2030, two-thirds of the UK workforce or more than 20 million workers are at risk of lacking basic digital skills without additional training, according to a McKinsey study, business advice.

The decrease in the influx of immigrants risks exacerbating the skills shortage by preventing talented people from entering the country. And labor shortages in producing higher wages can ease political pressure to expand vocational training. You can’t suddenly enchant the extra skills and productivity by raising wages, said Diane Coyle, professor of public policy at the University of Cambridge. As a short-term solution, it won’t work. In Great Britain, productivity gains have varied greatly from region to region. The wealthy areas of the south-east of England, where finance is dominant, moved away from the north of England, where old manufacturing plants lost jobs in factories. It turned out to be a decisive shift in British politics and a key factor that produced Brexit. Residents of the old hollowed out manufacturing centers have used the referendum as a protest vote against the pro-European establishment in London. Labor strongholds that suffered from unemployment passed to the Tories, giving Mr Johnson the leeway that allowed him to seize power.

In the run-up to the 2016 referendum that triggered Brexit, voluminous studies have warned that leaving Europe could cause lasting economic damage. The remaining 27 members of the European bloc collectively bought almost half of UK exports from a flow of goods that was sure to be hampered by border separating the two banks of the Channel. Multinational companies that had consolidated their activities in Britain while serving clients across the continent would invest in the European bloc in the future. Finances would be forced to move jobs from London. From agriculture to construction, businesses would suffer from labor shortages.

Much of what played out this year at the start of Britain’s incarnation after Brexit was due to these damaging scenarios. Business investment has has stagnated since the referendum. At the end of June, investment was almost 13% below its lackluster pre-pandemic level. On Tuesday, ahead of an investment summit in London, Mr Johnson announced pledges of nearly £ 10 billion (roughly $ 14 billion) from international companies to green energy projects in Great Britain. Brittany. At the same time, Brexit has clearly undermined Britain’s attractiveness as a landing point for some multinational companies. Intel, the US chipmaker’s giant, previously reportedly viewed Britain as a place to invest in new factories. Not anymore. After Brexit, the company’s chief executive, Patrick Gelsinger, recently told the BBC, looked at EU countries. By celebrating higher wages, Mr Johnson is drawing the ire of those who accuse him of spurious opportunism like a man who sabotaged the dam to hail floodwaters as a cure for drought. This is clearly an overhaul of the negative impact of Brexit, said Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of the Womens Budget Group, an independent research and advocacy group.

