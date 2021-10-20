Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Donald Trump continues investigation





WASHINGTON A House committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol uprising voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the former’s longtime ally President Donald Trump has defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Still defending his supporters who broke into Capitol Hill that day, Trump aggressively tried to block committee work by ordering Bannon and others not to answer questions in the inquiry. Trump has also filed a lawsuit to try to prevent Congress from obtaining old documents from the White House.

But lawmakers have made it clear they will not back down as they gather facts and testimony about the attack involving Trump supporters that injured dozens of police officers, sent lawmakers running for their lives and disrupted certification of the victory of President Joe Bidens.

Committee chair, Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Said Tuesday that Bannon was alone in his total disregard of our subpoena and that the panel would not accept a response.

He said that while Bannon is ready to be a martyr for the shameful cause of the laundering of what happened on January 6 to demonstrate his complete loyalty to the former president, the contempt vote is a warning to the other witnesses.

We will not be discouraged. We will not be distracted. And we won’t be delayed, Thompson said.

Tuesday night’s vote sends the resolution in contempt to the entire House, which is expected to vote on the measure on Thursday. The House’s approval would send the case to the Justice Department, which would then decide whether or not to pursue criminal charges against Bannon.

The contempt resolution claims that the former Trump aide and podcast host does not have the legal capacity to push back the committee, even though Trump’s lawyer argued that Bannon should not release information because it is protected by the privilege of the former office of the president. The committee noted that Bannon, fired from his White House job in 2017, was a private citizen when he spoke to Trump before the attack. And Trump made no such claim of executive privilege from the panel itself, lawmakers said.

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, one of the two Republican women on the committee, and a rare GOP critic of Trump, said Bannon and Trump’s arguments of privilege suggest the former president was personally involved in the planning and execution of the day’s events.

We’ll get to the bottom of this, Cheney said.

The committee says it is continuing Bannons testimony because of his reported communications with Trump ahead of the siege, his efforts to get the former president to focus on the certification of the vote by Congress on Jan.6, and his comments on Jan. 6. January 5 that all hell is going to come off the next day.

Bannon appears to have played several roles relevant to this investigation, including his role in building and participating in the anti-theft public relations effort that prompted the attack and his efforts to plan political and other activities prior to the 6 January, the committee wrote in the resolution recommending contempt.

Biden’s White House has also dismissed Bannons’ claims, with deputy attorney Jonathan Su writing to attorney for Bannons this week to say that at this point we know of no grounds for refusing your clients to appear for the trial. a deposition. Bidens ‘judgment that executive privilege is unwarranted, Su wrote, applies to your clients’ testimony and any documents your client may have.

When asked last week whether the Justice Department should prosecute those who refuse to testify, Biden said yes. But the Justice Department quickly backed down, with a spokesperson saying the Department would make its own decisions.

While Bannon has said he needs a court order before he can comply with his subpoena, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former White House and Pentagon aide Kashyap Patel negotiated with the committee. The panel also subpoenaed more than a dozen people who helped plan Trump’s pre-siege rallies, and some of them have already handed over documents and testified.

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin said all of the other witnesses who have been called are either complying or acting in good faith instead of just blowing us up like Bannon did.

The committee is also conducting voluntary closed-door interviews with other witnesses who have come forward or have immediately granted their requests.

For some of the witnesses, Raskin said, it is a privilege and truly an opportunity for them to start making amends, if they were involved in these events. Some of them feel bad about the role they played, he said.

Still, there could be more contempt votes to come.

I won’t go into details in terms of back and forth, but I will just say that our patience is not endless, said Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the other Republican, of some witness negotiations.

The vote came a day after Trump sued the committee and the National Archives to fight the release of documents requested by the committee. The Trump lawsuit, filed after Biden said he allowed the documents to be released, claims the August panels’ request was too broad and an illegal and vexatious fishing expedition.

Trump’s lawsuit seeks to strike down the entirety of Congress’ request, calling it too broad, unduly cumbersome and challenging the separation of powers. He seeks a court injunction to prohibit the archivist from producing the documents.

The Biden administration, in approving the release of the documents, said the violent siege of the Capitol over nine months ago was such an extraordinary circumstance that it deserved to forgo the privilege that usually protects White House communications.

Associated Press editors Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Zeke Miller, Nomaan Merchant, and Eric Tucker contributed to this article.

