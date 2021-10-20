PAA want Pakistan to win T20 World Cup match against India without even playing





Amid the recent wave of targeted attacks against non-natives in Jammu and Kashmir, the Aadmi Aadmi party weighed in on the situation on Tuesday, saying India should not play its next World Cup match against Pakistan when it is the victim of a state. -terrorism sponsored by Islamabad.

AAP MP Atishi Marlena has asserted that India should not play its match against Pakistan at a time when Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is once again resurfacing in Jammu and Kashmir.

So, I am sure that not only the AAP but even the BJP and its leaders as well as the Prime Minister will agree that unless such attacks in India and targeted attacks on Indians stop, it will not be just playing matches like this: AAP MLA Atishi

ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I’m sure even the Prime Minister agrees with the position of not leading the game (IND v PAK) because when he was in opposition he wondered if when state sponsored terrorism had place in India, why should we play cricket with them? Atishi questioned while addressing the media.

She added: So I am sure that not only the AAP but even the BJP and its leaders as well as the Prime Minister will agree that unless such attacks in India and targeted attacks on Indians cease, it will not end. won’t be fair to play matches like this.

Atishi was referring to the first group stage game India is expected to play against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Atishis’ reservations about the Indo-Pak match at the T20 World Cup appear to have their roots not in recent incidents of targeted attacks on non-natives in Kashmir, but in opposition from Prime Minister Modi and of BJP in the past to have bilateral cricket relations with Pakistan.

Bilateral Cricket Series vs. ICC Tournaments

However, the T20 World Cup is not a bilateral series where BCCI can make the decision to cancel their match against Pakistan. It is organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), of which India is a member along with several other cricket playing nations, including Pakistan. It is not for the BCCI or any other individual commission to cancel or reorganize the match schedule decided by the ICC.

The ICC is the supreme cricket body that governs cricket tournaments across the world. It obliges all members of the ICC to comply with decisions taken by the council. Disregard for the authority of the ICC could lead to the imposition of sanctions and other disciplinary measures against the BCCI.

Additionally, if India chooses to forfeit its match against Pakistan, the match will not be disqualified by the ICC. It would still be considered an international game and India’s refusal to play against Pakistan would be tantamount to giving the opposition an exit. Pakistan will be named the winner of the match and India’s chances of further qualifying in the tournament will diminish.

By suggesting India not to play their match against Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup, Atishi is effectively bidding Islamabad as the Indian cricket team is a force to be reckoned with and is widely regarded as the favorite to lift the World Cup. If Pakistan could avoid a loss to India, their chances of advancing in the tournament would increase dramatically. This, in turn, will no doubt help the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has struggled with isolation and has struggled to revive foreign country cricket tours since 2009.

Moreover, if India chooses not to play against Pakistan, as Atishi suggests, they will forfeit the valuable points they could have scored after beating Pakistan, which would inevitably help the Indian team move forward in the game. the next phase of the tournament.

Maybe Atishi and AAP don’t want the Indian cricket team to win the World Cup and instead want Pakistan to qualify for the later stages of the tournament.

AAPs eternal love for Pakistan

As such, this is not the first time that AAP leaders have acted in favor of Pakistan. Earlier in 2016, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal raised criticism over the authenticity of surgical strikes carried out by Indian armed forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and asked for proof.

In the aftermath of the surgical strikes, when nationalist sentiments were high, Kejriwal released a rare video congratulating the Modi government and the Indian military for avenging the death of the martyrs in the Uri attack. However, towards the end of his video, Kejriwal searched for evidence to establish that surgical strikes had indeed taken place, artfully claiming that he was asking for evidence to shatter Pakistani propaganda that refuted the occurrence of surgical strikes in occupied Kashmir. by Pakistan.

The Delhi CM’s request for evidence was instantly lapped up by Pakistani propagandists to bolster their narrative that the surgical strikes claimed by India were nothing but a sham. Meanwhile, Pakistan had vigorously denied the existence of surgical strikes on its controlled territory to cover up its shame.

The Pakistani denial of the incursion was as expected, as acceptance of the attack would have amounted to a tacit admission of the presence of terrorists on these launch pads and, more importantly, an admission that the forces Indian women led the attack right under their noses. of his army.

Even after the gruesome Pulwama attack in 2019, when 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing attack by a Pakistani-backed terrorist, Kejriwal attempted to use this vile attack to peddle absurd conspiracy theories. Months after the attack, Kejriwal took to Twitter to insinuate that the Pulwama attack was carried out by Pakistan at the request of the Modi government to assist Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming general election in May 2019.

Pakistan and Imran Khan openly support Modi Ji. It is now clear that Modi Ji has a secret pact with them. Everyone is wondering if Pakistan killed 40 of our brave soldiers in Pulwama on February 14 just before the election to help Modi Ji? Kejriwal had tweeted.

Kejriwal Tweet

Today, as desperate terrorists attempt to instill fear and panic in Jammu and Kashmir, instead of passing an unconditional condemnation against Pakistan and calling for its support for the spread of Islamic terrorism in India, Atishi calls on the Indian cricket team to forgo their match against Pakistan so that India’s chances of winning the world cup become more difficult and Pakistan can emerge victorious without actually playing the match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/10/atishi-aap-india-should-forfeit-its-t20-world-cup-match-against-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos