Donald Trump website hacked by Turkish “hacktivist” publishes video of President Erdogan





On Monday, the website of former US President Donald Trump was hacked and momentarily vandalized. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s YouTube video was featured on one of the site’s pages. The message about the degradation, which appeared on the site’s “Action” subdomain, was “don’t be like those who forgot Allah, so Allah made them forget themselves,” according to CNN.

The hack appears to have been carried out by “RootAyyildiz”, a self-proclaimed hacktivist. The hacker admitted to Vice News that he was behind the degradation on Monday, saying he hacked the page using a server-side model injection, or SSTI, which is a type of attack that allows remote code execution. The hacker informed the point of sale in a Facebook post that there are many areas of hacking attacks, such as accessing social media accounts or websites. According to him, he is an ahacktivist and has been working on websites for a long time.

Trump founded the site, targeted by the hacker, in May

Trump founded the site, targeted by the hacker, in May, just after he stepped down as president. He had been banned from almost all major social media platforms at the time, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. As a result, Trump wanted to build his own platform. However, after the site launched and failed to get the level of attention he hoped for, the former president quietly ended active editorial operations.

Last October, hackers reportedly damaged Trump’s campaign website, claiming to have classified information disparaging Trump without providing any evidence. The U.S. Agency for Cyber ​​and Infrastructure Security has said website degradation is a relatively low-level approach used by untrained hackers looking for security holes, according to Forbes.

Other pro-Turkish hackers target

This is not the first time pro-Turkish hackers have targeted the United States. In mid-November, part of Biden’s campaign website was vandalized with reference to Turkey and RootAyyildiz. The US National Intelligence Council appeared to mention the incident, claiming that Turkish nationalists damaged a presidential candidate’s website, according to the US business magazine. However, the federal report did not say that the Turkish government was directly involved in the violation. According to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, pro-Turkish hackers also took control of several Twitter accounts of American journalists in 2018.

(Photo: AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trumps-website-hacked-by-turkish-hacktivist-posts-president-erdogans-video.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos