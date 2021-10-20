Economist values ​​Jokowi’s weird sentiment about state-owned enterprises





Merdeka.com – Center of Reform on Economics (Core) Indonesia research director Piter Abdullah said President Joko Widodo’s insinuation about state-owned enterprises (BUMN) sounded odd. Because, the satire amounts to slapping his own performance as head of state. “It’s also a little strange if the president laughs at the performance of state-owned companies. It’s performance, sir.” Jokowi himself, ”Piter told merdeka.com on Wednesday (10/20). Piter said President Jokowi had controlled BUMN for almost seven years. Should be the former governor of DKI Jakarta who already understands very well the advantages and disadvantages of each public enterprise. So that you can take the right policy. “Don’t criticize. Criticism should come from people who have no power,” he added.

Jokowi asks PMN to stop Previously, President Joko Widodo joked that state-owned enterprises (BUMNs) often have protection, so they don’t dare to compete. The protection in question is the provision of state equity participation (PMN) when SOEs suffer losses or are “sick”. “Whereas in the past, we too often protected public enterprises, got sick, added PMN (Participation in State Capital), got sick, we injected PMN. Sorry, that’s too good,” he said. he said in Antara, Jakarta, Saturday (10/16). ). President Jokowi expressed this while giving instructions to general managers of state-owned enterprises at the Meruorah Komodo Hotel, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Thursday (10/14). “You don’t have the courage to compete, you don’t dare to compete, you don’t dare to take risks. What about professionalism if you don’t implement it? Minister, whose name is Protection, ”the president said. President Jokowi called on state enterprises to “go global”, to be competitive internationally. “We must therefore start to manage the adaptations of our economic model, of technology, the most important. The world is already like that, the industrial revolution 4.0, a technological disruption, a pandemic”, added the president. [bim] Read also :

