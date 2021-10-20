Will work to build a network of 200 airports: PM Modi in Kushinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the government intends to set up more than 200 airports, helipads and seaplane airfields across the country over the next three to four years.

Addressing people after the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said: “The effort will be to have a network of more than 200 airports, helipads and domes. water in the country over the next 3-4 years.

The Prime Minister said: “Kushinagar International Airport will not only be a mode of air connectivity. It will generate jobs for young people here. “

He further said that SpiceJet was starting a direct flight from the nation’s capital to Kushinagar, which will benefit local passengers and worshipers.

“I have been informed that in the coming weeks SpiceJet will start a direct flight between Delhi and Kushinagar. This will help local passengers and devotees,” he noted.

Speaking about the divestiture of the national carrier, the Prime Minister said: “A major step related to Air India has been taken recently to manage the country’s aviation sector in a professional manner and to prioritize facilities and safety . This step will give new energy to India’s aviation sector. . “

The prime minister said that another major element of central government is related to opening up defense airspace for civilian use.

Regarding the program recently launched by Prime Minister Gati Shakti, the Prime Minister said: “The program will not only improve governance, but also ensure that road, rail, airplane support each other and increase the capacity of each. “

The Prime Minister also stressed that the development of Kushinagar is among the priorities of the government of Uttar Pradesh and the central government.

Kushinagar International Airport was built at an estimated cost of 260 crores. It will enable national and international pilgrims to visit Lord Buddha’s sthal Mahaparinirvana and is an effort to connect the holy places of Buddhist pilgrimage across the world. The airport will serve neighboring districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting investment and employment opportunities in the region.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.