Politics
Will work to build a network of 200 airports: PM Modi in Kushinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the government intends to set up more than 200 airports, helipads and seaplane airfields across the country over the next three to four years.
Addressing people after the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said: “The effort will be to have a network of more than 200 airports, helipads and domes. water in the country over the next 3-4 years.
The Prime Minister said: “Kushinagar International Airport will not only be a mode of air connectivity. It will generate jobs for young people here. “
He further said that SpiceJet was starting a direct flight from the nation’s capital to Kushinagar, which will benefit local passengers and worshipers.
“I have been informed that in the coming weeks SpiceJet will start a direct flight between Delhi and Kushinagar. This will help local passengers and devotees,” he noted.
Speaking about the divestiture of the national carrier, the Prime Minister said: “A major step related to Air India has been taken recently to manage the country’s aviation sector in a professional manner and to prioritize facilities and safety . This step will give new energy to India’s aviation sector. . “
The prime minister said that another major element of central government is related to opening up defense airspace for civilian use.
Regarding the program recently launched by Prime Minister Gati Shakti, the Prime Minister said: “The program will not only improve governance, but also ensure that road, rail, airplane support each other and increase the capacity of each. “
The Prime Minister also stressed that the development of Kushinagar is among the priorities of the government of Uttar Pradesh and the central government.
Kushinagar International Airport was built at an estimated cost of 260 crores. It will enable national and international pilgrims to visit Lord Buddha’s sthal Mahaparinirvana and is an effort to connect the holy places of Buddhist pilgrimage across the world. The airport will serve neighboring districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting investment and employment opportunities in the region.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/will-work-towards-building-network-of-200-airports-pm-modi-in-kushinagar-11634711695449.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]