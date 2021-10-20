The real estate crisis in China could threaten growth until 2022. Beijing is not discouraged

By Laura He, CNN Business

China’s growth seriously slows down as the country shifts from one economic threat to another. And while some of the more painful spots seem to be easing, a ongoing real estate crisis is emerging as one of Beijing’s toughest challenges for the coming year.

The country’s GDP grew at its slowest pace in a year in the last quarter, growing only 4.9% from the previous year. Compared to the previous quarter, the economy grew only 0.2% during the July to September period, one of the weakest quarters since China started posting such records in 2011. .

The disruption due to the global shipping crisis and a massive energy crisis contributed to the slowdown.

Shipping delays and increased inventories in China have hit small manufacturers who are now short of cash, leading to lost orders and cutbacks in production. And factory output has been largely affected by power shortages, the result of strong demand for fossil fuels that has collided with a nationwide campaign to cut carbon emissions.

But some of the most important concerns for growth are now spilling over to the real estate sector, which suffers from energy issues as well as a government push to curb excessive borrowing.

Real estate-related activities, including cement and steel production, registered sharp contractions last month, as did property sales and new construction projects. This led to a reduction in real estate investment, which contracted in September for the first time since March 2020.

Wednesday, the National Bureau of Statistics announced that average house prices in 70 major cities edged down in October from the previous month. Goldman Sachs estimated the month-over-month decline at an annualized rate of 0.5%, the first decline since April 2015.

While the power crisis has undoubtedly weighed on the real estate industry, Beijing’s crackdown is also wreaking havoc. Fearful that the housing market could become overheated, the government last year began to require developers to reduce their debt levels. He is also committed to taming soaring house prices.

Since then, companies like struggling conglomerate Evergrande have grappled with significant debt problems, raising concerns about the risk of contagion to the sector and the economy in general.

According to economists at Societe Generale, Beijing seems unlikely to do much to ease its strict restrictions on the real estate sector, “perhaps because they attribute most of the blame to the power crisis, which s ‘is now attenuated but not resolved “.

“In our view, housing is key and there does not appear to be anything substantial in the near term to mitigate the downward trend,” the company’s Wei Yao and Michelle Lam wrote in a report Monday. They added that there is “a very strong consensus among policy makers that housing is at the root of many structural problems in China.”

A housing slowdown will almost certainly continue to weigh on economic growth. Research firms and banks have already lowered their forecasts for China’s GDP this year and next, fearing the risks of a severe real estate downturn could increase.

Oxford Economics, for example, cut its fourth quarter growth forecast to 3.6% from 5%. The company recently reduced its GDP forecast for 2022 to 5.4% from 5.8%, mainly due to concerns about the real estate sector, power shortages and Covid-19.

“The stakes are high in dealing with the real estate downturn,” Louis Kuijs, head of Asian economics at Oxford Economics, wrote in a report on Wednesday. He added that the “relatively large economic footprint” of China’s real estate sector, which accounts for around a quarter of GDP, means that even a gradual or “managed” slowdown would “significantly” affect the economy.

A “key” long-term challenge

The housing crackdown is China’s “key long-term challenge”, according to Aidan Yao, senior economist for emerging Asia at AXA Investment Managers. He lowered his forecast for GDP growth this year to 7.9% from 8.5%, in part because of Beijing’s tough stance on debt control in the housing market and elsewhere. Meanwhile, he sees downside risks to his 5.5% growth forecast for 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s desire to control the housing market is no secret. In 2017, he announced in particular that “housing is for living and not for speculating”.

But Beijing’s campaign gained new momentum during the coronavirus pandemic, as the government feared too much cheap money was flooding an industry that was already heavily in debt. This concern led authorities to force developers last year to reduce their level of debt.

This year, Xi has also made more promises to close what he sees as a widening wealth gap, saying “common prosperity” will be a top priority for the government. This commitment has resulted in tighter rules on all kinds of industries, including technology and other types of private business.

But this is also evident in real estate, as Chinese state media accuse soaring house prices of worsening income inequality.

As all of this unfolds, the liquidity crunch has worsened among the weaker companies in the real estate industry. Evergrande, China’s most indebted developer repeatedly missed interest payments and warned he could default.

The corporate crisis has destabilized global investors in recent weeks, who fear that bankrupt Evergrande will cause a domino effect. Other real estate companies, including Fantasia Holdings and Modern Land, have already indicated that they are struggling to pay their debts.

Chinese authorities have tried to allay fears about Evergrande. The People’s Bank of China said on Friday that the company had mismanaged its business but that the risks to the financial system were “controllable.”

Yao, of AXA Investment Managers, said Beijing was unlikely to change course on regulation.

“Beijing’s tolerance for the short-term pains of stocks that promote longer-term sustainability has been a major surprise to the market anticipating a meteoric growth figure for 2021,” he said. The technological crackdown, after all, has wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in the value of major Chinese stocks around the world, but neither is slowing down.

Yao added that while there may be “further refinement” of housing market policies, he sees “no reversal of the overall tightening position.”

