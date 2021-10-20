It’s time for Boris Johnson to stop bashing business and start listening





The Next boss has been accused of wanting unchecked immigration, which Johnson insisted companies could no longer use as an excuse not to invest in people, skills and equipment, facilities and machinery that they need to do their jobs. Never mind that Lord Wolfson is a pro-Brexit Conservative peer. Never mind that he’s backed by Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands and former boss of John Lewis. It doesn’t matter that Tim Martin, the Brexiteer boss of Wetherspoon pubs, claimed that the government had the least commercial sense or guiding philosophy of any administration for 40 years. But this week, barely a fortnight later, another Boris Johnson appears to open the UKs Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum in London. This prime minister hailed the private sector for producing Covid vaccines and harnessing wind power, feats made possible by free market capitalists who spent money at risk. Figures like David Solomon, Larry Fink and Jamie Dimon, the bosses of Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and JP Morgan Chase respectively – which is not most people’s idea of ​​the acceptable faces of capitalism – were among the guests at a dinner at 10 Downing Street on Monday evening. Johnson encouraged the assembled Wall Street titans to buy from the UK, touting its natural and long-standing advantages as a hotbed of investment, which is now moving in an exciting new direction with a green industrial revolution, with new freedoms and a commitment to unite and upgrade. What does the green industrial revolution involve other than a distant commitment to net zero? Could he list these new freedoms and explain how they will benefit the UK? Has there been flesh added to bare bones from the oft-repeated desire to level the economy? Do not worry about that. Instead, close your eyes and let Boris take you by the hand: come with us on this journey, and I can tell you that the British government will be with you every step of the way. Will he do it though? The government rolled out the rhetorical red carpet this week. How does it fit in with the facts on the ground? Which of the Janus-faces Johnson presents should businesses believe? It is clear that the Conservatives’ new tendency to denigrate the company is not a passing fancy. Finely tuned political antennas have sparked widespread anti-business sentiment in the general public, which probably dates back to the financial crisis. The Johnson administration also seems unable to forgive the vast majority of companies for being in favor of staying in the European Union. And, of course, it’s far easier to scold those who point out the flaws in the government’s post-Brexit economic plan than it is to do the hard work of filling them. But those holes are so wide that you could fit a truck through them (provided you can employ a truck driver and can get your hands on a full tank of diesel). For example, you are no longer going to invest in the UK due to the user-friendliness of its tax system. Earlier this year, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the first corporate tax increase in 47 years, with the rate surging from 19% to 25% from April 2023.

