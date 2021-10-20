Trump reportedly lobbied to send uninvited US troops to Mexico commando-style to fight drug cartels





Towards the end of 2019 and until the spring of 2020, former President Donald Trump and his key aides seriously considered deploying large numbers of active-duty US troops to the US-Mexico border, or even across the border. from the Mexican border, reports the New York Times.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper stepped in to quash a plan by Trump’s immigration czar Stephen Miller “to send up to 250,000 troops, more than half of the active U.S. military and a sixth of all American forces on the southern border in what would have been the largest use of the military inside the United States since the Civil War, “The Times reports. And Trump himself” pressed its main collaborators send forces to Mexico itself to hunt down the drug cartels, much like the American commandos have hunted down and killed terrorists in Afghanistan or Pakistan ”.

Trump was repeatedly persuaded not to send US troops to Mexico only after senior national security officials reminded him that it would look, in Mexico and the rest of the world, like the invasion of one of the its closest allies and its largest trading partner, the Times. reports. And it would have been: “The United States and Mexico have historically worked together to fight cartels, usually through joint police and FBI operations at the invitation of the Mexican government.”

Trump has publicly mentioned the idea himself. After a Mexican drug cartel murdered nine members of an American Mormon family in November 2019, he tweeted: Land. “Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador replied on Twitter:” We appreciate and thank the President Trump and any foreign government that wishes to help, but in these cases we must act independently. “

Pentagon officials were already “frightened by what they saw as the President’s abuse of the military” and “Trump’s obsession with the southern border was already well known by this time,” reports The Times. He had demanded a wall with piercing spikes, repeatedly meditated on a ditch filled with alligators, and asked about shooting migrants in the leg as they crossed the border. His assistants were considering a ditch. heat ray. ” Learn more about the proposals and why they died from The New York Times.

