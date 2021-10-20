Sino-Pakistani terror link aims to thwart India’s rise





Chinese think tanks recently gave President Xi Jinping bad news: China’s GDP growth is expected to be halved to less than 4% a year over the next decade. During the same period, India’s GDP is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8 percent.

The long-term consequences of these two projections, subsequently supported by several global investment banks, could change the balance of power in the region.

China has long used Pakistan to delay the rise of India. Until 1951, when China forcibly annexed Tibet, India and China did not share a border. Since then, Chinese leaders have viewed India as a regional rival who must periodically be shown its place in the evolving hierarchy of nations.

Beijing sees the future world order dominated by the G2 China and the United States. But analysts recently predicted a different matrix of world power.

By March 31, 2022, India’s GDP will surpass that of Britain to become the world’s fifth-largest economy.

At their current respective growth rates, Germany, the world’s fourth-largest economy, will be overtaken by India by 2027 and Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, by 2030.

With India soon taking delivery of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to match China’s deployment of its recently acquired S-400 against India, Beijing knows the military clatter has diminishing returns.

Its intransigence in commander-level talks at friction points along the LAC reflects China’s urgency to stem India’s rise before the window of opportunity closes.

By most estimates, that window will close by 2030. The gap between the Chinese and Indian economies would then have narrowed from 5: 1 today to closer to 3: 1.

At the same time, the GDP gap between India and Pakistan is said to have widened from 10: 1 today to 15: 1.

This forms an inflection point in the region. China will no longer benefit from the clear economic or military superiority over India that it needs to effectively delay its rise.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is proving to be an unreliable and unstable ally. China’s ambition to develop the port of Gwadar in Balochistan has already been affected by the increase in terrorist attacks against its workers by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The BLA is fighting for an independent Balochistan which represents 44 percent of the total geographic area of ​​Pakistan.

The BLA terror attacks turned Gwadar into a white elephant, forcing China to develop the port of Karachi instead as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As Nikkei Asia reported on October 13, 2021: Gwadar has turned out to be a problematic area for Chinese investment. In August, a suicide bombing attack on a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in the region killed two children and injured three. Separatist activists have led a long-standing insurgency in Balochistan. The bombing came after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a rare dialogue in July with separatists opposed to China’s Belt and Road Initiative as the government braced for more instability in the country. the region after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

“The writing was already on the wall for some. In June, Saudi Arabia decided to move a $ 10 billion oil refinery to Karachi from Gwadar. It came as a major shock to the government’s plans to build an energy hub in Gwadar, which is facing massive protests due to lack of water and electricity. Now Gwadar stands to lose even more foreign investment Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city and main commercial hub and is also home to the busiest port.

“Arif Rafiq, president of Vizier Consulting, a New York-based political risk assessment company, said the project has a long way to go. Feasibility studies, including on the environmental impact, must be carried out. Dredging will destroy existing mangroves. , which serve as a vital natural defense against storms and erosion, he said.

“He said up to 500,000 people will need to be resettled, which will be a politically controversial process.

“Gwadar’s sudden fall from grace has implications for the wider Belt and Road businesses. Analysts said the way Pakistan and China deal with Gwadar implies that any problematic Belt and Road project, whatever its potential, can be abandoned or put on the back burner.

Time is running out, Beijing and Islamabad have raised the ant on two fronts: terrorism in the Kashmir Valley and military pressure on the Real Line of Control (LoAC).

The wave of terrorist attacks against Hindus and Sikhs in the valley and the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists through the Line of Control (LoC) are part of the Sino-Pakistani strategy to strike India as its economy rebounds strongly after the Covid-19 pandemic.

IS-K terrorist attacks in Taliban-led Afghanistan forced Pakistan to negotiate with Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), causing friction between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The terrorist group has attacked Pakistan over the years, including the Peshawar Military School in 2014, which killed more than 150 people, most of them children of army officers.

The Pakistani military then drove the TTP leaders across the Durand Line into Afghanistan, where they found refuge from the Afghan Taliban fighting US and NATO forces.

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, they released up to 3,000 TTP fighters from prison. The TTP is now back in Pakistan, forcing Islamabad to negotiate a truce.

For India, the immediate strategy is clear. Hit hard and hit fast. Every Pakistani proxy terrorist attack in Kashmir must prompt rapid retaliation.

But keep the view for the long haul. The weather is on India’s side. Pakistan is a declining terrorist state. Its economy is in ruins. As a facilitator of terrorism, his global reputation is in tatters.

China is also going through its worst phase in a decade. Economic growth has slowed, perhaps in terminal stages. Beijing has enemies in the east, west and south: Taiwan, India and Australia. Its trade dispute with the United States has led companies to move some of their production lines out of China.

For India, the poisoned bond between China and Pakistan must be dealt with both with unwavering determination and with coolness. China and Pakistan know that the window of opportunity to act badly against India will soon close.

