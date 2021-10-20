Why Davos Man is the bane of the earth – InsideSources

In ten seconds, tell me who would pick Davos Man if they had to pick a side: the US or China?

My money is on them for choosing China. And here’s why.

It became clear to me in January 2017. Xi Jinping was invited to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His invitation was a clear backlash against new President Donald Trump. Xi was presented as the hero of globalization, juxtaposed with a democratically elected man from Queens who would later be called Tariff Man.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the Forum and Davos Man No. 1, interviewed Henry Kissinger, the man who helped open China to the world at the time. Kissinger said, “What President Xi has done is come up with a concept of an international order in the economic realm that will need to be the subject of conversations and the substance of creating an evolving system.”

Make no mistake, this was not a review. It was carefully worded praise.

The only real problem Davos Man has with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is that it doesn’t allow Pride Month. Everything else they’re cool with: The CCP’s anti-chaos centralized control system is a winner. The reason they failed to sell this to Americans and parts of Europe is because the CCP is the face of centralization.

Davos Man pushes back, however. They are awakening the CCP model for us to promote all kinds of justice to get people on board. Greta Thunberg is the climate herald of Davos. It’s all over their website.

For those new to the world of Davos, it all starts with the World Economic Forum, a networking event for business leaders, presidents and the philanthropy class that funds most of the ideas we live with today. Regular participants have long been called Davos Man.

The most influential are the Eurocrats: aristocrat in one part; full-fledged bureaucrat. The two are in love with power and are entangled. These are the cool kids in the global high school cafeteria.

Over the past year or so, they’ve been the source of all the ideas that have driven us crazy.

Containment and vaccine passports? It’s supported by the Davos crowd. The North American branch of the World Economic Forums is based in New York and San Francisco. The two cities were the first to impose vaccines required for businesses.

Davos is promoting a startup called COVID Pass. They want to create biometric identifiers that cannot be hacked by blood. That’s right, blood. Xi Jinping asked biometric passes to allow freedom of movement in the pandemic his country has caused. That the Forum supports him says enough.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock is a man from Davos. Fink was recently arraigned on CNBC’s Squawk Box for his hypocrisy about China over climate change. I understand fink. He wants to be in China now that BlackRock doesn’t need to partner with a Chinese fund manager. It’s a huge wealth management market. BlackRock can recommend stocks of Chinese wind, solar and electric cars for locals. All will be forgiven.

Davos is full of contradictions.

Their manifesto advocates a level playing field and competitive (while praising China). This activists against human rights violations in our supply chains.

This brings us to Davos Mans’ favorite media company, Disney. Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, is part of the Davos universe and Disney is an example of these contradictions. He filmed Mulan live in Xinjiang, home to thousands of Muslims living in captivity. Of all the places in China to choose from, how dumb can you be choosing Xinjiang?

The most popular fixtures in Western Europe are captured by Davos Man. Germany won’t let you do anything without a COVID pass.

People in France and Italy are protesting against requirements for non-immune COVID vaccines. The talking heads of Davos Mans don’t care. They don’t like democracy. Democracy brings Brexit. Democracy brings trade wars.

We say the CCP is our problem. Without the flow of money from multinational corporations in the Davos universe, the CCP is a paper tiger. Their last hypersonic missile? We helped fund this. Vanguard and BlackRock were investors in Chinese military companies until President Biden banned them on August 2.

Defenders of centralized control live the Davos state of mind. We can stand up for justice and sustainability. But not with these guys in control, we can’t. They are not the reliable voice of a free people. They are, on the contrary, the new scourge of the earth.