Jan. 6 committee recommends Trump adviser Bannon be charged with contempt





The special House committee investigating the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol voted Tuesday in favor of a measure to return former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to the Justice Department on criminal charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with his investigation.

The committee voted 9-0. The recommendation should be submitted to the Plenary Assembly for a vote. The committee includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, who participate without the approval of their leaders.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Said the entire House would vote on Thursday.

If passed by the House, a criminal referral will be sent to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, which will decide whether to file a complaint. A conviction could mean one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000. In the past, no criminal charges have ever been laid when an assertion of executive privilege is involved, legal scholars say.

The chairman of the committee, Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Said in his opening remarks that it was “shocking” that Bannon refused to cooperate.

“So it’s a shame that Mr Bannon put us in this position. But we won’t take ‘no’ for an answer,” he said. “We believe that Mr. Bannon has information relevant to our investigation, and we will use the tools at our disposal to obtain that information. I expect the House to quickly adopt this referral to the Department of Justice and that the prosecutor American do his duty and prosecute Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress. “

He added: “Our goal is simple: we want Mr. Bannon to answer our questions. We want him to hand over all the documents he has that are relevant to the select committee’s investigation. our work. “

Bannon refused to comply this month with a subpoena from a committee demanding that he testify and deliver relevant documents about the riot and efforts to delay the electoral vote count, citing the attempt to l former President Donald Trump to claim “executive and other privileges.”

Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Also criticized Bannon in his opening remarks, saying he had “no legal right” to ignore the subpoena. She called on Republican lawmakers to support the panel’s work, citing a list of conspiracy theories that prompted many members of the pro-Trump mob to storm Capitol Hill.

“Almost you all know in your heart that what happened on January 6 was deeply wrong,” she said. “You know there is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud sufficient to overturn the election. You know the Dominion’s voting machines were not corrupted by a foreign power. You know these claims are false. Yet President Trump repeats them almost daily. “

She added: “All of us elected officials must do our duty to prevent the dismantling of the rule of law and to ensure that nothing like this gloomy January day does not happen again.”

Thompson said last week that the panel “will not tolerate contempt for our subpoenas” and that it will pursue contempt charges against Bannon.

On Monday, Bannon’s attorney, Robert Costello, requested a week-long postponement of the vote because Trump sued the committee to prevent it from obtaining White House documents from the National Archives. Thompson refused the request on Tuesday, saying it was “intangible” because Bannon is not involved in the lawsuit.

A Jan.6 committee report on Bannon’s actions noted that Trump fired Bannon from the White House in 2017 and that he was a private citizen when he consulted with Trump and others in his entourage as he approached. the assault on the Capitol.

The report cites a Supreme Court ruling that executive privilege “belongs to the government and must be claimed by it; it can neither be claimed nor abandoned by a private party ”. He also noted that Bannon had refused to provide any testimony or documents, not just information on matters directly related to Trump.

“Mr. Bannon’s refusal to comply with the Select Committee’s subpoena in any way constitutes a willful breach of the law and warrants contempt of Congress and referral to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia for prosecution according to law. Denial of the information sought by the subpoena undermines the central powers of Congress under the Constitution of the United States, “the report said.

The panel said there is evidence Bannon “had specific knowledge of events scheduled for Jan. 6 before they happened” and pointed to comments he made on his podcast the day before. riot.

“It’s not going to turn out the way you think it is. Okay, it’s going to be very different. All I can say is buckle up,” Bannon said. “Hell is going to break loose tomorrow.… So many people said, ‘Dude, if I was in a revolution, I would be in Washington. “Well, this is your time in history.”

