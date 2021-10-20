Prime Minister takes revolutionary steps to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state: Farrukh Habib





FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – October 19, 2021): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking revolutionary steps to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state by protecting the rights of the neglected. segments and do justice to everyone without any discrimination.

He was attending a Jashn-e-Milad function of the Markazi Milad committee here at Clock Tower Chowk where he also inaugurated the functions of the 12th Rabiul Awwal to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) by deploying a flag.

Congratulating the nation on that day, he said: “This calls on us to renew our commitment to follow in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) as this is the only way by which we can gain respect and dignity in this world and beyond. “.

He said that the Holy Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) established the world’s first welfare state where the rights of the oppressed were protected and justice served for all.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to celebrate Ashra (10 days) Rehmatullil Aalameen from 3 to 13 Rabiul Awwal and we are celebrating Ashra by organizing rallies, seminars and conferences that will continue during this Ashra,” said he added.

He said: “The life of the Holy Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) is a beacon for Muslims and we must follow the educational system and learn how the Holy Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) treated the poor, the orphans. and other neglected people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced the formation of the Rehmatullil Aalameen Committee which would work and educate the new generation to follow the sacred life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

The government has also made Seerat an integral part of the curriculum.

Likewise, the Prime Minister has pledged to transform Pakistan into a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madinah and in this regard, “Langar Khanas” and “Panahgahs” have been created for the poor who have no no shelter or food, he added.

He hoped that the nation would not only commit on that day, but also begin to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) to put the country on the path of progress by alleviating poverty.

He said that during Ashra Rehmatullil Aalameen, the Ulemas would give lectures to educate Muslims to follow in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) so that Pakistan can be transformed into a true Islamic welfare state.

On this occasion, the Minister of State cut a cake to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labor Shakeel Shahid, MP Mian Tahir Jameel, Committee Chairman Markazi Milad Mian Muneer Ahmad Noorani and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, the minister visited an Al-Mustafa Welfare Society medical camp near Clock Tower Chowk and also inaugurated the company’s ambulance service.

Social President Prof Rehmatullah Sialvi, Secretary General Rafiq Lodhi and others were also present on the occasion.

