Trump says son Donald Jr. “couldn’t be beaten” if he showed up in “certain places”: book





Donald Trump Jr. watches his father, former President Donald Trump, speak before the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort in Florida in September 2021. Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Former President Trump has said he will support his son Donald Trump Jr. if he ever runs for office.

“There are some places he couldn’t be beaten,” Trump told reporter David Drucker.

Donald Jr. was his father’s most important substitute and forged his own key relationships.

Former President Donald Trump has said he will support his son, Donald Trump Jr., if he chooses to run for public office in the future.

“I would help him,” Trump told Washington Examiner’s David Drucker in an interview for his new book, “In Trump’s Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP,” which came out Tuesday.

“There are some places he couldn’t be beaten,” the former president added, without giving details.

Donald Jr. played a leading role in fundraising and campaigning for his father in the 2020 presidential election. Since the defeat, Trump’s eldest son has amplified the lies that the race was plagued by widespread electoral fraud, a claim that has been repeatedly refuted by state and federal authorities.

Donald Jr. was also his father’s most important campaign substitute for Republican ballot candidates, devoting time and resources to campaigning and building relationships with GOP politicians and powerful donors. Across the country.

He “raised money on the Heavy Rubber Chicken circuit, participated in business-themed roundtables, churned out the basics of MAGA rallies and MAGA mini-meetings, and was a guest of honor of pigeon hunts, ”Drucker wrote.

Republican insiders have gushed over Donald Jr.’s ability to connect with voters and he has even been featured as a leading GOP presidential candidate in straw polls, finishing first in some polls, according to Drucker reports. .

Donald Jr. is “someone who in many ways embodied MAGA before there was even a MAGA – someone who was a bomb thrower before it even got cool,” said a source in Trump’s entourage at Drucker eight months before the 2020 election.

Donald Jr. also helped smooth the difficult relationship between Trump and Republicans on the ballot, including helping to secure Trump’s approval for former Nevada Senator Dean Heller, who previously denounced the comments made by him. former president on women and certain ethnic minorities.

“Junior and I had one thing in common and I think that’s what kept us together,” Heller told Drucker in 2020. “We both loved to hunt.”

During his years of fundraising work, Donald Jr. has also amassed a gold mine of incredibly valuable donor and voter data that could be used for a future campaign, according to Drucker.

Asked by Fox News about a race in 2024, Donald Jr. said in July that he had “not thought about it personally.”

“Who knows. The reality with this job is you also have to want to do the day job,” Donald Jr. said. “It’s not just about campaigning. I love being in this fight, I like to fight for the things that exist and that I believe in as a curator. “

Trump told Drucker that if his adult children are to follow in his footsteps, “You have to want to do it.”

“I think they would have a great future if they wanted it. I’m not sure they want it. If you don’t want it, it will be very difficult,” Trump said.

Donald Jr. has yet to announce any political ambitions, but he has spent time criticizing the Biden administration on social media and attending Conservative and GOP events, such as the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

Since leaving office, Trump has also elevated Donald Jr. as one of his top political advisers, according to a CNN report in April. The former president has teased a run in 2024 since leaving office, but has made no official announcement.

