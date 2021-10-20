Was Prime Minister Modi called Pathan’s son?





Hyderabad: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling himself Pathan’s son goes viral on social media.

Congressional social media manager Rohan Gupta shared the clip on Twitter on October 19, 2021.

“Why isn’t Pathan’s child telling the truth about the Kashmir issue?” Said Rohan Gupta.

Many other social media users also shared the video clip.

The claim is false.

NewsMeter first performed a reverse image search on Google which led us to a video report that aired on NDTV’s YouTube channel on February 23, 2019. “On Pulwama, PM Modi’s Dare for Imran Khan,” Son of a Pathan “reads the headline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday challenged his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, asking him to act honorably in bringing those responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack to justice. Addressing a rally in Tonk, Rajasthan, the Prime Minister Modi recalled the phone call to Mr. Khan to congratulate him on winning the Pakistani elections last year, “the description read.

In the original video, Modi said he told the Pakistani prime minister that India and Pakistan are fed up with the fighting. “Pakistan got nothing out of it. May India and Pakistan unite and fight against poverty, illiteracy and superstitions. To which he replied:” Modiji, I am the child of a Pathan. I tell the truth. I work honestly, ”Modi said in his speech.

The Fact Check team also found a video on the “Bharatiya Janata Party” YouTube channel on February 23, 2019. The video contained the Prime Minister’s entire speech. He discusses the call with Khan. It can be heard from 59:45 minutes.

The team also found reports published by Hindustan Times, Times Now News and One India on February 23, 2019. The reports had mentioned the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. Pakistani prime minister has said he is Pathan’s son and is doing as he says.

It is therefore obvious that the viral claim is false. The clip has been edited. Only part of Modi’s speech is shared.

