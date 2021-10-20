Important messages to the world of Istanbul





The TRT 2021 Global Forum, taking place online October 19-20, on the theme of Power and Paradox: Understanding Grand Strategy in the 21st Century, continues with the participation of experts. The sessions and issues discussed on the first day of the Forum were followed with interest.

The TRT Global Forum 2021, which began with opening remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Republic of Turkey Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun and TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, drew international attention. . On the first day, important issues were addressed in the sessions The Future of Sovereignty in an Interdependent World, Global Governance and the Challenges and Opportunities of Multipolarity, Towards New Realignments in the Middle East: The Future of Relations Turkish-Arabs.

President Erdogan called on the world to reform

In his opening speech, President Erdogan pointed out that the system after the world wars has failed to produce justice and stability for a long time and continued:

This system, the foundations of which were laid after World War I and solidified after World War II, failed to produce justice and stability for a long time. It is impossible for this system to continue in its current structure, in which the Islamic world has no say, the demands of Africa, Latin America and South Asia are ignored and only the interests of the five most powerful countries are taken into account. . The need for reform of the United Nations and other international organizations can no longer be ignored.

TRT Arabi is a good example and is beneficial in helping the other party to understand

Turkish Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ayse Sozen Usluer suggested during the session Towards new realignments in the Middle East: the future of Turkish-Arab relations that Turkey pursues a humanitarian foreign policy, as it does. in the rest of the world. Turkey sees the development of Turkish-Arab relations on a win-win basis. Policies must be developed accordingly between Turkey and each Arab country.

Ahmet Yildiz, representative of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, described TRT Arabi as an excellent example for parties to understand each other and said that other Arab countries would follow the example of the Turkish government and establish such canals.

Turkey-Pakistan relations are vital to Pakistan’s interests

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Tehmina Janjua attended the session on Global Governance and the Challenges and Opportunities of Multipolarity and stressed that Turkey-Pakistan relations are vital for Pakistan’s interest and added: There is a strong relationship between the two countries. The power of Pakistan-Turkey relations can be seen through high-level visits, including the interaction between President Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We must consider the formation of the UN with the conditions of that time

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to United Nations and Ambassador spoke in the future of sovereignty in an interdependent global session and said that the TRT Global Forum has contributed a lot. Muhammad-Bande highlighted the common problems of the United Nations and the world and suggested:

First, we have to consider the formation of the UN. The realities of that time were obvious, the problems could be seen by everyone, but the nations of the world could not deal with these problems on their own. There were problems and chaos in the world. Standards were debated without rules. Yet there was the idea that real politics must discuss all the elements. Today we have common problems but still, I don’t want to talk about the problems that all nations have created on an equal footing. Although the United Nations has made real progress, some countries are still experiencing turmoil.

Turkey’s signing of the Paris agreement is extremely important

UK Foreign Minister’s Special Representative for Climate Change Nick Bridge spoke at the session on global climate and health crises as strategic threats and suggested it is important for Turkey to sign the ‘Paris Agreement and continued:

Presidents Erdogans announcing that by 2050 Turkey will be carbon neutral is really important. Turkey is an extremely important country for low carbon consumption.

Jordan’s Prince El Hassan bin Talal participated in International Economic Development: A New Era of Global Inequality? session and suggested that contrary to what was expected, the pandemic has not even stimulated regional cooperation, let alone global cooperation.

TRT 2021 Global Forum Continues With Crucial Sessions On Its Final Day

The 5th TRT Global Forum, held this year with the participation of nearly 100 speakers from over 30 countries, continues to address many critical global issues ranging from global climate and health crises to international economic development and boom from Eurasia to digital governance. in its second day.

