SMRC: 56.2% of people think Jokowi can get Indonesia out of crisis





Merdeka.com – The results of the Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) survey show that the public has enough confidence in President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) succeeded in pulling Indonesia out of the economic crisis. There is 56.2% of the public who totally believe in this. The question asked was “how much confidence in the president’s abilities Jokowi to get Indonesia out of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, whether you really believe in it, believe enough in it, do not believe in it or do not believe in it at all ”. “People always really / totally trust the president Jokowi capable of pulling Indonesia out of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, ”said SMRC executive director Sirojudin Abbas in his investigation on Tuesday (10/19). Meanwhile, people who firmly believe up to 10.8 percent, 24.3 percent less believe, do not believe 3.9 percent at all. The remaining 4.9 percent either did not know or did not respond. In addition, 43.9% of the public are quite satisfied with the work of the central government in managing the economic recovery from Covid-19. Meanwhile, 37.0 percent less satisfied. “Very satisfied 6.8%, not at all satisfied 7.1% and not responding at 5.1%,” Sirojudin said. The survey was conducted from September 15 to 21, 2021. The survey population consists of all Indonesian citizens eligible to vote in general elections, namely those who are elderly.

17 years or older, or already married at the time of the survey. From this population, 1220 respondents were selected at random (multi-stage random sampling). The response rate (respondents who can be questioned validly) is 981 or 80%. A total of 981 respondents were analyzed. The survey’s margin of error with this sample size is estimated to be ± 3.19% at a 95% confidence level (assuming simple random sampling). [eko]

