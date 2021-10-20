Jack Ma makes his first trip outside of China since colliding in Beijing





Jack Ma is on vacation in Spain, according to two people familiar with his travel plans, marking the Chinese internet mogul’s first confirmed trip outside of China since clashing with the country’s financial regulators over the end of last year. Hong Kong-traded shares of Alibaba, Ma’s e-commerce group, rose 9.2% on Wednesday. The Hang Seng technology index, meanwhile, rose 3.3%. Ma has only made a handful of low-key appearances in China since the initial public offering of Ant Group, its online funding platform, was blocked by President Xi Jinping in November, shortly. after the mogul publicly criticized Chinese financial regulators in a speech. Prior to traveling to Europe, Ma had traveled to Hong Kong, where he has a home, according to one person familiar with his route, as well as another person familiar with his travels. One of the people said that Ma was spending time in Spain on her luxury yacht Zen in Port d’Andratx, Mallorca. Ma’s overseas trip was first reported by the South China Morning Post, which is controlled by Alibaba. The Hong Kong newspaper said it was on a “study trip” to agricultural areas and Spanish businesses. An Alibaba spokesperson declined to comment. Ma could not be reached for comment. Alibaba was fined a record $ 2.75 billion in April for alleged monopoly abuses. Meanwhile, Ant Group is undergoing a central bank-ordered restructuring that could help jumpstart its IPO plans, but at a lower valuation than it almost got in November. Had it happened, Ant’s planned $ 37 billion IPO would have been the largest in the world. In recent months, Chinese regulators have focused on Didi Chuxing, the ridesharing group and other tech companies that control vast treasures of sensitive data. Didi angered the Xi administration by proceeding with a $ 4.4 billion New York IPO despite official concerns about its data security practices. It is currently under a multi-agency review of its operations and has been temporarily banned from registering new users pending the investigation. advised Xi also ditched his regulatory scrutiny of China’s largest private-sector tech groups to launch a broader campaign to secure “common prosperity” and reduce social inequalities in the world’s second-largest economy. The campaign included the enforcement of tough new borrowing limits for real estate developers, which brought Evergrande, one of China’s largest real estate companies, to the brink of insolvency. Ma and other top Chinese tech entrepreneurs have pledged billions of dollars to the Common Prosperity Campaign. In early September, Alibaba announced that it would contribute 100 billion Rmb ($ 15.5 billion) to the effort, which matches a similar pledge from its biggest rival, Pony Ma’s Tencent Group. Ma’s first public appearance after Ant’s IPO was canceled was in January for an annual event hosted by her rural education charity. At the time, Ma said that he and his colleagues had “become more determined to dedicate themselves to education and public welfare.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f9c0b4ab-b4db-443f-8b39-e9198421d373 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos