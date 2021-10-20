New Bronx Golf Course Operator Vows To Outperform Trump On The Greens





The Atlanta-based company asked by the city to take over the Bronx golf course owned by the city and managed by ex-president Donald Trumps promises to bring more diversity and better maintenance to the greens.

Would spend more on golf maintenance than Donald Trump, promised Whitney Crouse, founding partner of Bobby Jones Links.

Crouse, in an interview Tuesday with THE TOWN, recounted how a homeless shelter operator approached his company with the idea of ​​submitting a 50-50 proposal to manage the Trump Ferry Point Golf Links after Mayor Bill de Blasio has moved to boot the ex-president on his role in the Jan.6 uprising on the United States Capitol.

The homeless service operator has given up amid the controversy, and now Bobby Jones Links is set to handle the public links solo on November 15 if the city can fend off a court challenge from Trump.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization on Monday called on a Manhattan State Supreme Court justice to stop Blasios’ efforts to remove the cabinet from Ferry Point Park as of November 14, midway through a 20 year race.

They argued that Trump will have the right to remain in charge of the Jack Nicklaus-designed course in the shadow of Whitestone Bridge even after the deadline, pending an appeal of any ruling against the former president.

Trump’s lawyers have also threatened to return some of their firepower to Bobby Jones Links.

Crouse did not address the legal cloud, but said his company was moving forward, looking to diversify the sport and hire more locals. The company’s first task after resuming the course: assuring current staff that they can keep their jobs, he said, and making everyone feel welcome.

Whitney Crouse of Bobby Jones Links will help run the Ferry Point Park golf course. Courtesy of Whitney Crouse

They are great people, Crouse said, adding that he planned to hire more staff to make it a little more diverse and representative of the Bronx.

Bobby Jones Links also plans to add more instructional programs for adapted golfers with disabilities and for youth, with the goal of making the sport accessible to all. The operator will also team up with Black Girls Golf and US Kids Golf to help diversify players, Crouse said.

A perfect combination

The Georgia-based operator wasn’t driving to take control of the Bronx route until Jack Brown, CEO of CORE Services Group, a leading operator of homeless shelters in New York City, called with a proposal, Crouse said.

The Browns pitch center: local rental.

Their hope was to provide a pipeline for their people and a mechanism for New Yorkers who need help to find jobs and get training, said Crouse, whose company was given the green light this week. last for 13 years at the head of the golf course and clubhouse of Cou de Throgs.

It seemed like a perfect combination.

Crouse said they are a limited liability company split evenly between CORE and Bobby Jones Links. The team worked together on a business plan and submitted a joint application last summer.

Brown registered Ferry Point Links LLC in late August using CORE’s Brooklyn headquarters address, state records show.

But CORE Services Group withdrew from the deal just two days after THE CITY pitched the nonprofit as the eccentric winner of the no-tender contract.

Later in the week, The New York Times published an investigation that found CORE was under a municipal audit to direct municipal funds to related companies, earning Brown an annual salary of $ 1 million. .

Bobby Jones Links had to turn to a solo app, Crouse said, after the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation informed him CORE had pulled out.

Parks made us aware of this and said it was probably best for them to come out, and asked if we would like to do that, he said.

This is our expertise

In 2020, CORE Services Group signed a city certification agreement that required audits of for-profit companies linked to Brown that received millions of dollars from the government under subcontracts.

A spokesperson for the homeless service provider said the nonprofit was in good standing with the city, but did not respond to further questions about their involvement in the offering.

The certification agreement details and requires specific deliverables, which CORE has all met, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Crouse said they were unaware during their joint venture of a city contracting red flags on CORE services.

The plan has always been for us to run the club, that’s our expertise, Crouse told THE TOWN.

After THE CITY revealed CORE’s role in driving the golf course offering, de Blasio said I think there was some confusion and suggested that the shelter group would only play ‘a minor role.

The organization that I think has been described in this article only works on part of the staff. It is not the organization that operates the entire golf course, he said during a press briefing at the end of September.

It’s a joke

CORE Services Groups’ initial involvement in the franchise agreement gave some city officials pause.

Bobby Jones Links got his approval for 13 years last week from a city review board only with the support of four de Blasios appointees, according to franchise and concession review board records, without any vote of two other representatives.

As THE CITY reported last week, City Comptroller Scott Stringers, appointed to the board, voted no, calling Bobby Jones’ choice a rushed price without enough details from Parks on how he assessed the proposals in the no-offer process.

A representative for Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., who in this case was speaking on behalf of all of the city’s five Borough Presidents, also gave the green light.

Other testimony submitted to the committee asked if the franchise board was allowed to go ahead with the planned vote after Parks removed CORE-related Ferry Point Links LLC from the proposed contract and gave it to them. substituted a Bobby Jones entity called Affiniti Ferry Point LLC.

It’s a joke, testified Frank Raffaele, who said he worked for the Parks Department under the late Commissioner Henry Stern and also held food and drink concessions in the parks.

Nicklaus Companies, the company associated with Ferry Point course designer and golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, also testified.

CEO John Reese also expressed concern last week about the city’s selection process, saying his company has yet to speak with the parks department about new operators.

The famous golfer has the final say on the links, Crouse acknowledged, in order to mark them as an officially licensed Jack Nicklaus golf course. A spokeswoman for the Parks Department said the two sides were communicating.

Crouse said Bobby Jones Links has a good relationship with Nicklaus Companies and understands the need to maintain a high level course.

After shutting down for several months this winter, Bobby Jones Links is expected to pay Parks a minimum of $ 300,000 per year for the rights to operate the links and the clubhouse.

