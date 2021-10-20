Boris Johnson news: MPs to vote on online safety bill ahead of Christmas as Brokenshire remembers





The cost of living in the UK is a real cause for concern, admits Minister.mp4 Boris Johnson pledged to vote in the House of Commons on the online safety bill before Christmas, following a question from Sir Keir Starmer to PMQ in which he asked why the Tories failed not yet proposed a second reading of the legislation. Pledging to back the much-discussed bill, Sir Keir cited examples of violent material not removed by social media companies, including cases of abuse of the Telegram app posted as MPs paid tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess on Monday. In an exchange notable for his unusual calm, in which Sir Keir has repeatedly called on the PM to refrain from attacking Labor given the week we have had MPs dealing with Sir’s death David, Mr Johnson has finally said he will make sure the Bill completes its stages before this house, before Christmas. After the First Ministers’ Question Period, MPs observed a minute’s silence in the House of Commons before paying tribute to Tory MP James Brokenshire, who died of lung cancer on October 7. Politics and Parliament would be better off if there were more people of his caliber involved, Mr Johnson said in his opening tribute. Key points Show last update



1634712244 Hello and welcome to The independents policy coverage in the UK. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on Wednesday, with Boris Johnson set to take on Labor Leader Sir Keir Starmer in Questions to Prime Ministers at 12 p.m. Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 7:44 AM 1634713057 MPs set to reject Lords’ amendments to environmental bill Environment Secretary George Eustice has rejected nearly all of the changes to the environment bill passed by the House of Lords, with reports suggesting he has advised MPs to do the same before a debate at the House of Commons on changes later today. The changes included greater protection for old growth forests and a legal obligation for water companies to reduce sewage damage to rivers. The Greener UK coalition said the government’s decision was hugely disappointing, especially ahead of this month’s Cop26 climate summit. But the government has said it will make its own changes to the bill, to show global leadership ahead of the Glasgow conference. The government says the bill – which was released in 2019 – is designed to improve air and water quality, tackle plastic pollution, restore wildlife and protect the climate. The law establishes a new independent watchdog, the Office for Environmental Protection, to monitor progress in improving the environment. When bills passed through the House of Lords, peers voted for an amendment that sought to strengthen the powers of watchdogs. They also voted to overturn a government decision to exempt defense, national security and tax policy from the requirement to consider environmental principles when making policy. On Tuesday morning, however, it was revealed that Mr Eustice had formally recommended that MPs reject nearly all proposals. Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 7:57 AM 1634713219 Minimum jail sentence for terrorist lifted amid Amess fallout Terrorists who plan to kill at least two people will face a longer prison term under new sentencing guidelines released today, a new report suggests. Justice Secretary Dominic Raab argued that the new advice for judges to hand down sentences of at least 14 years would send a stronger message to those who plot to kill and maim in the name of distorted and fanatic ideologies. The Justice Department’s decision comes as police continue to question 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali about the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess last week. He is being held under the terrorism law, reports Lamiat Sabin. The Sentencing Council has confirmed that it will advise judges that the starting point for convicting those who plot to kill with terrorist motives should be a minimum of 14 years, according to The temperature. Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 8:00 AM 1634713407 House of Commons schedule for Wednesday Here is a breakdown of all sessions scheduled to take place in the House of Commons today. 12h Questions from the Premiers 12:30 p.m. Urgent questions / statements Tributes to James Brokenshire A 10-minute rule motion on decarbonization and economic strategy Consideration of the Lords Amendments Bill on the Environment A short debate on NHS dentistry in Lincolnshire For a full parliamentary calendar, including times for Westminster Hall and the House of Lords, go to here. Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 8:03 AM 1634713722 Cost of climate inaction higher than any estimate on net zero transition Kwarteng Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made a No.10 media tour this morning. Talk to Radio schedules, he said the cost of inaction on climate change would cost more than any Treasury estimate to go net zero. Mr Kwarteng was asked about the costs of the widely discussed Net Zero Strateg released by the government on Tuesday, and he said: I think if we look at the green agenda, the transition in a broad sense, be aware that the cost of inaction, in fact, could be higher than actually doing things. Like I said, I actually think there is a huge amount of economic opportunity. Watch announcements regarding Nissan’s investments in electric vehicles. I talk to Ben Houchen in the northeast, look at the investments there, the free port. All of these things suggest to me that in fact, the economic opportunity, in terms of transition, is huge and that’s what I focused on. I think at the end of the day that’s what’s going to generate huge amounts of prosperity, a lot of prosperity in the UK. Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 8:08 AM 1634714155 Minister admits inflation is something the government is worried about No more Kwasi Kwarteng now. The business secretary admitted the government was concerned about the rate of inflation currently affecting the UK, despite weeks of assurances from Boris Johnson that the economy was only waking up from Covid and Brexit. Asked to share the figures given to him by the Bank of England, following reports that inflation could reach 4% in Britain, Mr Kwarteng laughed and said these conversations were private . He said: I read all kinds of stuff … these are private conversations. But I also see … I have read a lot of analyzes by urban economists and there is currently a debate on the duration of this inflation. I am convinced that it will be contained, but we must wait and see. Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 8:15 AM 1634714394 Government rules out Covid lockdown despite NHS call for Plan B restrictions Boris Johnson’s government is ruling out another Covid lockdown or any other restrictions this winter, though NHS leaders are calling on ministers to enforce Plan B restrictions. Amid a further rise in Covid cases, the NHS Confederation urged ministers to implement the backup strategy, including mandatory face coverings and asking people to work from home, writes Adam Forrest. But business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government was not interested in returning the restrictions. We don’t want to go into the lockdown or other restrictions, he told Sky News on Wednesday. Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 8:19 AM 1634715062 The transition to net zero will be very costly for consumers, admits Kwarteng In a slightly confusing post, Kwasi Kwarteng said the consumer price going to net zero would be reduced by private investment before admitting that it would still be very expensive. Speaking to Sky News, the business secretary said it was a good question for people to ask how much things like insulating homes and switching to low-emission vehicles would cost. Highlighting the directions of the government’s new Net Zero strategy, released yesterday, he said the document attempts to attract huge amounts of private investment to the UK, and what is happening with private investment, c is that the unit energy costs are in fact reduced, it is lowered, it is cheaper. If we look back over the past nine years, the cost of these renewables has dropped dramatically, about two-thirds. So more investment, in fact in various energy sources, will actually reduce costs in the medium and long term, he added. However, while price signaling would still be costly for a large number of households, Mr Kwarteng said: It’s a fine line you have to walk between making the transition and essentially forcing people and imposing costs on people to make the transition, and what we want to do is keep people with us on the transition, on the journey. Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 8:31 AM 1634715635 Watch: Business Secretary rules out Covid winter lockdown Conservative minister rules out Covid winter lockdown Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 8:40 AM 1634715959 The cost of decarbonizing homes could exclude low-income families Economist Jonny Marshall said the huge costs of modernizing heating systems in Britain could mean low-income families are being left behind again. LBC Nick Ferrari stressed that these discussions were only taking place two weeks after the elimination of universal credit. And now we’re waiting for someone [in that position] pay 5,000 to install a heat pump? he asked Mr. Marshall, which the financial expert agreed could cause real concern. Sam hancockOctober 20, 2021 8:45 AM

