Comment: Carl Golden – For Republicans, this remains the Donald Trump Show





Alice Roosevelt Longworth, Teddy’s free-spirited and tart tongue girl, once described her presiding father as someone who wanted to be the corpse at every funeral, the bride at every wedding, and the baby at every baptism .

Barely 112 years after Teddy left the White House, his daughter’s characterization falls on ex-President Donald Trump as one of his finely-cut navy blue suits.

From gatherings to candidate recommendations to interviews to commenting on any topic he likes the moment, Trump has fulfilled the roles Alice assigned to her father. In the process, he blocks the media sun and eclipses any Republican considering a candidacy for the 2024 presidential nomination.

For better or worse, retired Trump is the same force of nature he was as president. Republican leaders walk lightly around him, aware of polls which show him by far the first choice of self-identified Republicans for the nomination, though they fear he alienates so many voting blocs as his presence. at the top of the list would lead the candidates to the ballot. to defeat.

His party critics speak on condition of anonymity, fearing to offend him and submit to one of his tirades while those who choose to comment on the matter risk backlash and banishment.

His grip on the party base is extraordinary, motivated in part by a belief that he was cheated for re-election in 2020, despite the absence of any evidence to validate the claim of a result rigged by sinister outside forces.

His Stop the Steal rallies draw thousands of people, and his bogus allegations of election theft elicit thunderous applause and chants from the public.

As the Biden administration continues to sink more and more into a negative public stance and seems powerless to stop or reverse it, Trump is drawing growing strength from a disillusioned nation experiencing what many observers are calling remorse for buyers, implying that replacing Trump with Biden was a mistake.

In less than 10 months, the Biden administration lost the confidence of the American people, including the independents, falling well below 50% in almost every area of ​​concern: the economy, inflation, immigration. , taxes and foreign policy, the latter mainly driven by the debacle of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Reluctant Democrats are loudly worried that the party will pay a price in the congressional midterms of 2022, losing its slim House majority and breaking the 50-50 deadlock in the Senate in favor of the Republicans.

Bidens has been unable to reconcile the warring factions of his own party in Congress, endangering his multibillion-dollar infrastructure package and undermining his leadership and negotiating skills, qualities he campaigned on. as an antidote to the chaos and tumult of his predecessor.

His public appearances are often painful to watch as he stumbles over prepared remarks, misidentifies individuals, and forgets names, places, and events, leading to awkward, whispered discussions of cognitive decline.

He offended the White House press by limiting its interactions with reporters as part of a staff strategy to guard against rambling responses or erroneous references to the administration’s actions.

Cases of its press staff being forced to correct, clarify or reverse presidential reflections have become more common. The failure to deliver a cohesive message on issues such as the southern border immigration crisis, how the infrastructure package will be funded, and decisions on the military presence in Afghanistan have helped to paint an administration in disarray.

Trump happily seized on the administration’s missteps and eroding public trust and turned it into a massive media presence, using it as he has throughout his career in the private and public sectors. to dominate the debate.

The media, although they are certainly not supporters of the ex-president, at the same time seem not to have enough of him. They cannot boycott him or refuse to cover his appearances, following his narrative and giving him a hallmark presence while diverting potential party opponents to the right of the stage.

He no longer simply teases the possibility of seeking the nomination in 2024. There is no element of shyness in his confident predictions that would frighten would-be challengers while mopping the floor with those who dare to enter the arena to make him. face.

Hell continues to play the corpse of Alice Roosevelt, the bride and the child and whether or not the contestant will use them all to exert a disproportionate and potentially decisive influence on the party.

Carl Golden is Senior Associate Analyst for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. He can be contacted at cgolden1937 @ gmail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.myjournalcourier.com/opinion/article/Commentary-Carl-Golden-For-Republicans-it-16547446.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos