President Joko Widodo planted mangroves with ambassadors in Tana Tidung





President Joko Widodo planted mangroves with a number of ambassadors from friendly countries and communities in Bebatu village, Sesayap Hilir district, Tana Tidung regency, North Kalimantan on Tuesday (10/19/2021). (ANTARA / Laïly Rachev)

Elshinta.com – President Joko Widodo planted mangroves with a number of ambassadors from friendly countries and the community of Tana Tidung, north Kalimantan, as part of the rehabilitation of forests. “We are replanting so that the former protects from existing seawater waves, seawater intrusion, and then also protects the habitat of existing species in the mangrove forest and around the mangrove forest”, President Joko Widodo said in Bebatu village, Sesayap district. Hilir, Tana Tidung Regency, East Kalimantan, Tuesday. The arrival of the head of state was greeted with enthusiasm by the community, environmental activists and farmer groups who were at the plantation site before the president arrived. President Jokowi explained that in North Kalimantan, there are 180,000 hectares of mangrove forest which will be rehabilitated by the government. The president is also aiming to rehabilitate mangrove forests in North Kalimantan to reach 600,000 hectares over the next three years. “Our goal is that in the next three years we will repair it, we will rehabilitate 600,000 hectares of the total area of ​​our mangrove forest, which is the largest mangrove forest in the world (with an area of) 3, 6 million hectares, said the president. The ambassadors who also pitched at the event were Czech Ambassador to Indonesia Jaroslav Dolecek and his wife, Chilean Ambassador to Indonesia Gustavo Nelson Ayares Ossandron, Finnish Ambassador to Indonesia Jari Sinkari, Swiss Ambassador to Indonesia Kurt Kunz, Brazilian Deputy Ambassador for Indonesia Daniel Barra Ferreira, and World Bank Country Director Satu Kahkonen. The Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Governor of North Kalimantan Zainal Arifin Paliwang and Regent of Tana Tidung Ibrahim Ali were also present to accompany the President.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elshinta.com/news/248696/2021/10/19/presiden-joko-widodo-tanam-mangrove-bersama-para-dubes-di-tana-tidung

