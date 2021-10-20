Politics
Ex-Bengal chief of staff takes Modi’s government to Central Administrative Court for investigation into indiscipline
Text size:
Calcutta:Retired West Bengal Chief Secretary AlapanBandyopadhyay has appealed to the Central Administrative Court (CAT) over Narendra Modi’s government’s decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him, ThePrint has learned.
Sources in the state government said Bandyopadhyay filed the claim with the CAT in early October and included an argument challenging the jurisdiction of the Indian government to initiate the misconduct investigation against him.
A senior West Bengal government official, who did not want to be appointed, told ThePrint: In a federal structure, the Center may advise the relevant state government to conduct disciplinary proceedings against an IAS agent, but cannot directly investigate the agent. There are several Supreme Court decisions in this regard. We have cited them. This is a quasi-judicial process and we will wait to see the final order from the CAT.
Read also : Alapan Bandyopadhyay Not just an IAS officer, but a convenience store Mamata can’t do without
Charge of indiscipline
Bandyopadhyay, who is now the chief adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was caught up in a feud between the Modi government and the state administration in May.
First, he did not show up to receive Prime Minister Modi at Kalaikunda Air Base in West Midnapore (neither CM Banerjee).
Next, Bandyopadhyay reportedly walked out of a review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. Sources said Mamata Banerjee left after a brief chat with Modi, and the chief secretary followed suit.
State government officials said there was no disciplinary misconduct in the episode. According to a second senior official at the Nabanna State Secretariat, the CM and the chief secretary informed the PMO of another administrative meeting that coincided with the arrival of the PMs. A minister of state was present to receive the prime minister, in accordance with protocol, the official added. Mamata Banerjee said at a press conference later that she sought permission from the prime minister before leaving the meeting.
However, hours after an argument broke out over the matter, Bandyopadhyay was asked to report to the National Capital’s Personnel and Training Department (DoPT). However, he chose not to comply with the central directive and retired on May 31, after which the Center took disciplinary action against him. Immediately after his retirement, CM Banerjee appointed him senior advisor to his government.
Last week, the Modi government appointed an investigator to investigate Bandyopadhyay’s misconduct.
Protocol for disciplining IAS officers
The charges brought by the central government mainly relate to Alapan Bandyopadhyays’ decision to leave the meeting with the CM and not to stay behind until the Prime Minister leaves. The charges do not include his absence at the air base to receive the prime minister, the aforementioned first senior official said.
Bandyopadhyay’s petition to CAT mentions the protocol to be followed in such cases, the official said.
AlapanBandyopadhyay followed the explicit and specific instructions of his immediate superior authority, the Chief Minister of the State. The Chief Minister entered the meeting, greeted the PM, handed over the reports and a Powerpoint presentation, and took the PM’s permission to leave the meeting, as she was due to attend another meeting. She also asked the PM to allow the Chief Secretary to leave the meeting. After approval by the PM, the CM and the SC left the meeting. These are all documented facts, and they have been presented to the CAT, the official said.
The case before the CAT now relates to the duties and protocol of an IAS officer in the service of state government.
How should an IAS officer work or behave? Should he not obey his immediate higher authority? These need to be clarified. AlapanBandyopadhyay will cooperate with the investigation carried out by the investigator appointed by the Center last week, the official added.
(Edited by Shreyas Sharma)
(This report has been updated to reflect the fact that Bandyopadhyay filed the application in early October, not June.)
Read also : PM does not have individual powers under NDMA. Questionable notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/india/governance/bengals-ex-chief-secy-takes-modi-govt-to-central-admin-tribunal-over-indiscipline-probe/752200/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos