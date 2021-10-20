Olympic flame arrives in Beijing under cloud of protests, Covid





The Olympic torch arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, starting a countdown to a Winter Games held in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and calling for a boycott of China’s rights violations in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang . The arrival ceremony, just like the official lighting of the Olympic flame in Athens on Monday, took place without spectators, one of the many concessions to Covid-19 that will severely restrict access to the games, which will begin on 4 February. China, with the full support of the International Olympic Committee, plans to host the Games with even stricter health protocols than those in place at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year. Only Chinese residents who have been vaccinated and screened will be able to attend as spectators, while athletes, broadcasters, journalists and others working at Olympic venues will be confined to one of three bubble-shaped environments during their entire visit. Unvaccinated people are subject to a 21-day quarantine upon arrival.

Wednesday’s ceremonies set the tone for a muted Games. Alone a small delegation at the Beijing airport hosted the flight that brought the cartridge carrying the flame. The flame-lighting ceremony took place inside at the Beijing Olympic Park. International journalists were notified less than 12 hours in advance of the event and guests could only attend after a Covid test. The contrast to 2008, when China first hosted the Olympics, was stark. The ceremony then took place in Tiananmen Square in front of thousands of spectators, but under intense security due to the political unrest in Tibet. Hu Jintao, China’s leader at the time, presided. Current leader Xi Jinping, who was already a rising political force, said that China hosting the Games was the fulfillment of a century-old dream. China has taken a zero-tolerance approach to the virus since controlling the spread last year, keeping its borders largely sealed and crushing periodic outbreaks by locking down entire cities and neighborhoods. The health measures have also given the country’s authorities tools to maintain even tighter control over potential political protests.

Calls for an official boycott or even to strip Beijing of its role as host have had little success. Protesters still hope to use the international spotlight to draw attention to China’s authoritarian policies, especially against Tibetans and Uighurs in Xinjiang, where China has carried out a campaign of mass detention and re-education. In Athens on Monday, activists managed to escape safety when the torch was ignited, deploying a tibetan flag and a banner reading, No Genocide Games. Such a breach would be almost inconceivable in Beijing. A traditional torch relay, a ritual introduced in 1936 when Nazi Germany hosted the Summer Games in Berlin, has also been scuttled, as in Tokyo. In 2008, the month-long Chinese international relay became a lightning rod, sparking large and chaotic protests in several cities, including Paris, London and San Francisco. This time, organizers are planning an abbreviated home relay the day before the opening ceremony in Beijing on February 4. It will pass between the three sites of the games: Beijing, as well as Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, nestled in the hills to the north. from the capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/20/world/asia/olympics-torch-china-covid-protest.html

