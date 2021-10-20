October 20, Important Inauguration Date of 3 Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia: Gus Dur, SBY, Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – After Suharto resigned from the presidency, there were already five presidents who were ruling Indonesia. Uniquely, among the five presidents, there were three presidents who were sworn in on the same day and the same month, namely October 20. Third President of the Republic of Indonesia These include Abdurrahman Wahid, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Therefore, October 20 is considered an important and sacred date for every elected president because on that date they were sworn in as president. The following is a flashback to the presidential inauguration of post-Reformasi Indonesia. Abdurrahman Wahid

The investiture of Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Dur took place on October 20, 1999. At that time, Gus Dur became President of the Republic of Indonesia replacing BJ Habibie. When Gus Dur was sworn in as president, Indonesia was in a state of chaos, both economically, socially and politically. Therefore, Gus Dur’s ascent as president has borne a heavy burden to restore the unstable state of Indonesia. Sadly, barely five years after being president, Gus Dur was removed from office, and then Megawati Soekarnoputri replaced him as president. At that time, the resignation of Gus Dur also became a controversy, especially on the part of the nahdliyin. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY)

SBY was elected President of the Republic of Indonesia after going through two rounds of presidential elections and he became the first President of Indonesia to be elected through general elections. At that time, SBY was paired with Jusuf Kalla. The inauguration of SBY as chairman took place at the MPR building on October 20, 2004. SBY is back in the presidential race after the end of his first term. This time he was paired with Boediono. In this presidential election, SBY managed to outdo the other pairs in a single round and he was again invested president on October 20, 2009 at the MPR Building, for a second term. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) 2014

Jokowi, who was paired with Jusuf Kalla, won the 2014 presidential challenge and skyrocketed Jokowi’s political career, having previously served as mayor of Solo and governor of Jakarta. Jokowi was inaugurated as President of the Republic of Indonesia on October 20, 2014 at the MPR building. Then, Jokowi who again stood for the presidential election and paired with Maruf Amin managed to win the competition again and he was again invested president on October 20, 2019 at the MPR building. Sadly, Jokowi’s election as second-term president must have been colored by riots in May due to discontent among supporters of one candidate over the KPU’s decision to nominate Jokowi as the winner of the second presidential election. EIBEN HEIZIER Read: Declaration of candidate Anies Baswedan to the National Alliance 2024 has not yet communicated

