Boris Johnson poses for eco-friendly photos with donor lending him a private jet





The Prime Minister stood in front of a hydrogen shovel – owned by Lord Bamford, which transports the Prime Minister across the country in his private fleet of gas-guzzling planes Image: PA)

Boris Johnson posed for eco-responsible photos with a megabucks donor who frequently lends him his private jet. The Prime Minister took a stand yesterday morning in front of a JCB hydrogen-powered excavator that will be on display at the COP26 climate change conference next month in Glasgow. The family of JCB mogul Lord Bamfords have given some $ 14 million in cash and gifts to the Conservative Party since 2001. Among the freebies were dozens of flights on Lord Bamfords helicopters and a private Gulfstream jet – worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and pumping huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. The Sunday Mirror revealed this week that Lord Bamford’s son Jo, a self-proclaimed green entrepreneur who has himself donated 74,854 since 2019, has received millions of pounds in taxpayer-funded grants and government contracts for its hydrogen bus empire. And Lord Bamford today unveiled his latest project – a $ 100 million project to build hydrogen backhoes.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Posing for photos with Lord Bamford and the digger, Mr Johnson said: Leading UK manufacturers like JCB are developing innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance the UK’s green industrial revolution. It was fantastic to see JCB’s super efficient hydrogen engines, which could overhaul UK manufacturing, help us quickly meet our climate targets and accelerate the UK hydrogen economy, an area exciting event that will be key to tackling climate change, creating new jobs and attracting investment. The prime minister has been criticized for using helicopters and private jets loaned by the digger tycoon for countryside visits. Ahead of the Mays local election, the Prime Minister reportedly used the Lord Bamfords Gulfstream 650 business jet to fly from Farnborough Airfield in Hampshire in Wales and north-east England.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Mays’ poll included the crucial Hartlepool by-election, which the Tories won following the Prime Minister’s visits to the region. And that same month, Mr Johnson used a Bamford-registered helicopter on a 50-minute gas-guzzling flight from London to Wolverhampton for a countryside visit – saving just over an hour compared to the train.







Mr Johnson then presented his benefactors project during an official speech at the Global Investment Summit. I think hydrogen is part of the solution, he said. Because I recently saw a JCB excavator that ran on hydrogen and to drive an excavator or a truck or to launch a huge passenger plane down a runway, you needed what Jeremy Clarkson called a grunt. And the hydrogen provides this growl that we are making big bets on hydrogen, solar and hydropower and yes of course, nuclear as well.

