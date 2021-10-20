Turkey summons 10 diplomats after demanding release of activist





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned ambassadors from the United States and nine other countries to protest a statement they issued calling for the release of philanthropist and civil rights activist Osman Kavala, in accordance with a European Court of Human Rights. Decision on rights. The statement angered government officials who accused the countries of interfering in Turkey’s justice system. Kavala, 64, has been held behind bars for four years on charges of trying to overthrow the Turkish government during the 2013 nationwide protests that started at Istanbul’s Gezi Park. He was also charged with spying and attempting to overthrow the government in a failed military coup in 2016. The Foreign Ministry said the ambassadors had been told that the impertinent statement via social media regarding a court proceeding conducted by an independent judiciary was unacceptable. Turkey rejects the attempt to politicize legal proceedings and put pressure on Turkish justice, she continued. Turkey is a democratic country governed by a rule of law which respects human rights, and it was reminded that the Turkish justice system will not be influenced by such irresponsible statements, the ministry added. The European Court of Human Rights ordered Kavalas’ release in December 2019, but Turkish authorities have ignored the decision. On Monday, the embassies of the United States as well as Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden said in a statement delaying Kavalas’ trial, the merger of different cases and the opening of a new case despite a previous acquittal has cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency. Noting the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call on Turkey to secure her urgent release, their statement read, which was posted on the U.S. Embassy’s Twitter account on Monday. Turkish officials have called on embassies to respect the independence of Turkish courts. Some country ambassadors who are forced to show loyalty to the independence of the countries in which they serve … have exceeded their limits and demanded that (politicians) interfere with the judiciary, Vice President Fuat said Oktay. Last month, the 47-member Council of Europe of which Turkey is a member said it would initiate infringement proceedings against Turkey, unless Kavala is released before its next committee of ministers meeting in November. . The infringement proceedings could result in punitive measures against Turkey, including its possible suspension from the organization that promotes democracy and human rights. Kavala is known for supporting the arts and funding projects that promote cultural diversity and minority rights. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused him of being the Turkish leg of American billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who Erdogan says is behind insurgencies in many countries. Kavala faces a life sentence without parole if convicted. The businessman has dismissed all charges against him while human rights groups denounced the case against him as politically motivated. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

