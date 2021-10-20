Politics
‘Think it again’ Boris Johnson urged to reverse his decision to fund the Scottish carbon capture project
Boris Johnson has been asked to rethink the decision not to support a massive man-made carbon capture project in Scotland that is leading efforts to help oil and gas transition to green industries.
Sir Ian Wood, the oil mogul in charge of the North East’s private sector, has called on the UK government to add the Peterhead Acorn project to the other two carbon capture projects in England approved this week.
There have been howls of political protest against the competition’s decision to provide funding for pioneering carbon capture projects at sites in England and Wales while the Aberdeenshire Acorn project is put on hold.
The SNP has accused ministers of politics of a pork barrel by selecting a project that will benefit constituencies in northern England won by the Tories in the 2019 election.
Sir Ian, a well-respected figure in the energy sector, said: I really hope we can persuade this government to rethink.
“It’s going to cost another half a million pounds of money, it sounds like a lot of money, but we are behind on carbon capture and storage and there is a huge amount of money to be made by being operational. as quickly as possible.
“Please think it over again and take a look at the third one who is watching now.”
Wood said the decision not to include Project Acorn was difficult to understand, even though he avoided getting into a political row.
He said: I would like to think it wasn’t.
“There is this question of leveling which could have had some influence in terms of the choice of the North West of England.
“Scotland are clearly very vulnerable politically right now, I would have thought these two would cancel each other out and then frankly look at what we should be looking for in the fastest and most efficient way.
“Scotland has a significant number of employment issues with the oil and gas shutdown and this would be a perfect choice for expanding carbon capture and storage.
“We are the center of the oil and gas industry and there is a huge amount of knowledge that would be very useful and a huge amount of infrastructure from the oil and gas days that could be used.
“We have huge underwater caverns offshore that could be used to store CO2. It’s really hard to understand.
UK Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng replied that the Acorn cluster would almost certainly go ahead in the second round of funding for two more sites.
He said: I think this is a very strong offer. It was chosen as a reserve cluster, which means that it will certainly, almost certainly, be developed in the next few years.
We’ve already donated £ 30 million to the site, in an attempt to establish carbon capture. It’s clear to me that Acorns’ ability as a carbon capture site will be crucial for us as we strive to achieve net zero by 2050.
