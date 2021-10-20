Expectations of Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to Nigeria

Preparations are well underway by the Nigerian government and the business community to receive the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his high-level delegation, on a reciprocal visit during which some mutual agreements will likely end. and bilateral pending between the two countries and some of their companies.

Nigeria is Turkey’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa with a trade volume of $ 754 million in 2020, which is expected to reach over $ 1 billion.

The trip is important because Turkey is hosting two important events in Istanbul: a 3rd two-day Turkey-Africa Economy and Business Summit on October 21 and a 3rd two-day Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit on December 17.

Erdogan will also participate in the Turkey-Nigeria Business Forum.

It is expected that the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated 2016 coup in Turkey, will also be discussed during the visit of the Turkish president.

This will include a request to transfer the FETO schools that continue to operate in several regions of Nigeria to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

Although Nigeria’s relations with Turkey began in August 1962 with the opening of the Turkish Embassy in the country, trade relations between Turkey and Nigeria began to flourish with a trade agreement signed in Lagos. , in 1982.

The deal allowed Turkey to import cocoa, kola nuts, rubber, zinc, crude oil, coal, palm kernels and tin while it allowed Nigeria to buy building materials, electronics and agricultural tools from Turkey.

The two countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Developing Eight (D-8) and maintain close cooperation in international organizations.

Over the past 10 years, the two countries have taken very serious steps to strengthen bilateral ties.

Former Turkish President Abdullah Gl attended the D-8 summit and paid an official bilateral visit to Nigeria in July 2010. It was the Turkish President’s first-level visit to Nigeria.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, accompanied by 10 ministers, five state governors and other high-level officials, visited Turkey in February 2011.

Former Nigerian Foreign Minister Aminu Bashir Wali addressed the 7th Conference of Ambassadors, met Mevlt avuolu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and was received by Recep Tayyip Erdoan, President of Turkey as part of his visit to Turkey on January 8, 2015.

President Erdoan paid an official visit to Nigeria from March 1-3, 2016, accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Energy and Natural Resources, Economy, Environment and Urban Planning, and the Minister of of the defense.

During the visit, the Turkey-Nigeria Business Forum was organized.

Likewise, President Muhammadu Buhari paid an official visit to Turkey on October 19, 2017. He was also accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defense, Education, Industry, Trade and Investment as well as the National Security Advisor.

President Buhari also visited the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and met the then President, Mr. smail Kahraman. President Buhari then attended the ninth D-8 summit in Istanbul on October 20, 2017.

Trade and economic relations between the two countries have also improved rapidly. In 2019, the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Nigeria was US $ 725,654 million.

Why this visit is important

Dr Abdulqadir Sulaiman Muhammad from the Department of Islamic Studies at Abuja University also said: The two countries also have problems with national terrorist organizations for which they need mutual aid.

The two governments had previously agreed to support each other in the fight against terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking and arms trafficking.

Nigeria and Turkey would further explore the possibility of working together on the challenges posed by internally displaced people and refugees in the northeast, especially as Turkey has experience of managing around five million refugees in its territory, added Muhammad.

Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, former Minister of Defense and Attorney General of the Federation, highlighted the best way to advance cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking on what a Turkish-Nigerien strategic partnership should look like, he said Turkey was a major producer of defense items, a great shipbuilding country and a growing industrial power.

He said Nigeria, on the other hand, needed huge amounts of infrastructure development in road and rail transport, power generation, transmission and distribution, health and education.

He said Nigeria also needs technological assistance, skills development and investment to develop its oil and gas sector, especially in the oil refining and gas liquefaction value chain. .

Kayode said: The Nigerian armed forces need access to modern weapon systems, especially those relevant to the new war, asymmetric warfare, counterinsurgency campaigns, cross-border banditry and tactical support to the forces. internal security.

These can be purchased in Turkey for immediate and strategic supplies when needed to establish a strategic relationship.

A Turkish-Nigerian strategic partnership should see the two countries leverage their respective strengths to strengthen their own vulnerabilities and preserve their independence of action, he said.

Perspective for the Nigerian-Turkish business community

There is a need to give more life to the Turkey-Nigeria Business Forum which was organized to pave the way for private sector entrepreneurs from both countries to do business and enable Turkish companies to invest in Nigeria.

The latest Turkey-Nigeria Business Council meeting, held on January 13-14, 2020, was hosted by the Foreign Economic Relations Council (DEIK), a leading trade organization in Turkey.

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, in a speech at the meeting, described Nigeria as one of its biggest trading partners on the African continent.

Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Adeniyi Adebayo said the forum has a future full of possibilities in agriculture, mining, oil and gas, textiles, manufacturing, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and special development of economic zones.

The works council after its last meeting lobbied for trade deals, in particular a free trade treaty, an agreement on the reciprocal encouragement and protection of investments, which has been signed but not yet ratified, and a treated to avoid double taxation.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries, except oil and gas, amounted to nearly $ 500 million in 2018. While the sale of Turkish products in Nigeria amounted to 340 million dollars, Turkey imports from the country. were recorded at $ 160 million.

Economic relations between the two countries accelerated considerably in 1999 when Turkey began purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Nigeria.

In 2018, Nigerian crude oil also started selling in Turkey. Bilateral trade volume in 2019 was calculated at $ 2.3 billion.

Petroleum and LNG account for 90% of Turkish imports from Nigeria, while oilseeds, fruits, sesame, charcoal and cocoa constitute the other Nigerian products purchased by Turkey. In 2018, Turkey became Nigeria’s largest buyer of sesame

Steel products, furniture, building materials and food products are among the items that Turkey exports to Nigeria.

More than 40 Turkish companies operate in Nigeria. These companies employ over 500 Turkish citizens and over 2,500 Nigerians. Turkish companies also organize trade fairs in different parts of the country, including Lagos.

Turkish company Ak-Ay Elektrik provides electricity to three million Nigerians through five infrastructure projects to power transformer stations. The company started its first project in the African Giant in 2001.

Fast-growing consumer goods maker (FMCG) Hayat Holding has been manufacturing hygiene products at its $ 100 million facility in Ogun State since 2017 and employs more than 400 people.

Turkish Airlines offers seven direct flights per week to Lagos and Abuja. Turkish Airlines also offers cargo flights to Lagos and Kano three times a week.