Ayaz Khan reveals he still receives hate for slapping Aditi in ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’





Actor Ayaz Khan, who played Sushant Modi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, took to his Instagram and shared a reel in which he revealed he regretted slapping Genelia D’Souza aka Aditi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Khan also shared that even though it had been 13 years since the film was released, he still received hatred about it.

Ayaz Khan says he still receives hate for his scene in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Ayaz Khan shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen smashing his head on a rock, slapping his chest as several hateful comments from fans of the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na film appeared onscreen. There was a scene in the film where Khan’s character Sushant Modi, the fiance of Genelias Aditi, slaps in a fit of rage and leaves a bruise on his cheek. At the start of the video, the words “The number 1 regret of my life: slapping Aditi” appear followed by comments such as “Isn’t that the dude who hit Aditi” and “Bhagwan tujhe maaf kar sakta hai magar mein nahi karunga. “

While sharing the video, Khan wrote that I was 13 but still received hate, “It’s been 13 years but the hate doesn’t stop #JaneTuYaJaneNa.” Watch the video here:

Fans were quick to respond to the video and left their reactions in the comments section. One user wrote: “Can’t believe you are the same guy who played Sushant and Shubhankarin the same year Ishq hayyeeee se ishq bye bye” another user wrote: “This reel makes me want to try and forget about it. I said try. “

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na comes from an ageromantic comedy released in 2008 which marked Imran Khan’s debut in the industry and considered to be Genelia D’Souza’s official debut in Bollywood. The film was a commercial and critical success at the time of its release. The film also featured Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Manjari Phadnis, and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Ayaz Khan is best known for his role as Dr Shubhankar Rai in the medical drama Dill Mill Gayye. He also appeared opposite Rahul Bose and Esha DeolinGhost Ghost Na Raha. He has also appeared in TV shows like Parichay, Kulvadhu, Punar Vivah, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

