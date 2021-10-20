Government decides to elect Shaukat Tarin as KP senator





Shaukat Tarin gestures at a pre-budget press conference in Islamabad on June 10, 2021. AFP / FileShaukat Tarin will secure a ticket for the KP Senate following the resignation of PTI Senator Ayub Afridi. Afridi will be appointed assistant to the Prime Minister on SAFRON (border states and regions). Tarin’s tenure as finance minister ended last week on Friday.

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to elect the prime minister’s advisor on finance and income Shaukat Tarin as senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources informed on Wednesday Geo News.

The decision was taken after Ayub Afridi resigned from the PTI as a senator, sources said, adding that the lawmaker will be appointed assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for SAFRON (border states and regions).

The government appointed Tarin as an adviser after his six-month tenure as finance minister ended last week on Friday.

An official notification published on the nomination indicates that the new status of Siskin will be equivalent to that of a federal minister.

The finance minister was supposed to be elected a senator, a prerequisite for continuing as finance minister, with the six-month deadline for electing him as an MP expired on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Tarin as finance minister in a federal cabinet reshuffle, replacing Hammad Azhar just weeks after receiving the portfolio.

The six-month mandate of the Minister of Finance having come to an end, in accordance with the law, Tarin will not be able to chair the Economic Coordination Committee (CEC) and other cabinet committees.

Once Tarin is elected senator, he will recover his portfolio from the finance ministry, the sources added.

