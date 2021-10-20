Rich Pakistanis rush to hoard dollars in anticipation of financial collapse





New Delhi: Economic and political uncertainties as well as the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee have led to an increase in hoarding of dollars by private citizens in the country. Not just that. Sources said much of the money was also channeled to money-starved Afghanistan via informal routes and Hawala.

The Pakistani rupee was trading at 173.4 per dollar on Wednesday, a record high. The Pakistani currency has been in constant devaluation since the middle of the year. With uncertainties unlikely to abate in the near future, sources said the Pakistani rupee may lose more shine in the coming days.

Gulf News earlier that “the currency has lost so much in value in the past four months, falling from 152 dollar to current 173 that experts call it the steepest fall in time in recorded history since the currency was pegged to the dollar in the early 1980s.

Recently, eyebrows were raised when around 100 people in Pakistan bought more than $ 63 million from various currency exchange companies in Lahore, Dawn reported.

Rajiv Dogra, former diplomat and foreign affairs commentator told India Narrative that dollar hoarding is not new in Pakistan, but due to current economic uncertainties under Imran Khan’s government the practice has escalated further. .

“Dollar hoarding in Pakistan is an established practice and foreign currency is used by individuals to purchase property outside the country, particularly in the Middle East. But now the practice has increased further due to the growing lack of confidence in the country’s economy and there are fears that the Pakistani currency will devalue further, ”Dogra said.

In addition, several Afghan refugees who are now settled in Pakistan have also sent hard cash through informal channels as remittances for their families who continue to live in Afghanistan.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, more than 1.4 million Afghan refugees live in Pakistan.

“Large numbers of Afghan refugees are reportedly sending foreign currency home for families and friends who are in need,” Dogra added.

The Express Tribune said in a report that the currency mafias have also resorted to smuggling US dollars out of the country and hoarding the greenback to create an artificial scarcity of the currency by spreading rumors of a devaluation of the currency. the rupee.

Pakistan’s economic challenges have increased dramatically. The country’s economy has taken a hit as Islamabad has been on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list since June 2018.

Pakistan, which had entered talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new tranche of $ 1 billion loan, also remained inconclusive.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan promised economic growth and job creation when he took office in 2018. But since taking office, macroeconomic indicators have weakened. The level of debt has also increased.

