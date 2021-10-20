Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused of selling gifts received from other heads of state: the Tribune India





Lahore, October 20

Pakistani opposition parties on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of selling gifts he had received from other countries, including an expensive watch worth $ 1 million.

Gifts are regularly exchanged between heads of state or officers in constitutional positions during a state visit. According to the rules of the deposit of gifts (Toshakhana), these gifts remain the property of the state unless they are sold at an auction. The rules allow officials to keep gifts with a market value of less than Rs 10,000 without paying anything, The Express Tribune reported.

“Imran Khan sold the gifts he received from other countries,” PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz tweeted in Urdu.

“Caliph Hazrat Omar (companion of the Prophet Muhammad) was responsible for his shirt and robe and you (Imran Khan) on the other hand looted the foreign gifts from Toshakhana and you talk about creating a state of Medina? How can a person (Khan) be so callous, deaf, dumb and blind? Asked the daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Opposition Alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there are reports that Prime Minister Khan sold a valuable watch he received from a prince. “It’s shameful,” he said.

Social media is teeming with information that Khan was offered a watch worth $ 1 million by a prince from a Gulf country. The watch was reportedly sold in Dubai by a close associate of Khan and $ 1 million was reportedly handed over to the prime minister. The prince is said to be aware of the sale of the watch he gave Khan.

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President of Punjab Rana Sanaullah told a press conference on Wednesday that Pakistan had been vilified over the alleged sale of gifts received by the Prime Minister of heads of state of other countries.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, had previously said the government was “keeping a secret” over details of gifts PM Khan received from other heads of state as they released their lists. and “comparing them with those of other countries is considered inappropriate, especially by Islamic countries with which Pakistan maintains fraternal relations.”

“Usually Prime Minister Imran Khan deposits such gifts at Toshakhana, however, if he wishes to keep them with him, he has to pay an amount for it,” he said.

The Pakistani government last month refused to release details of gifts given to the prime minister by foreign heads of state, saying the disclosure could harm the country’s national interest and its relations with other states. , after the Pakistan Information Commission requested details from the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by Khan in response to a request from a citizen on the matter.

The PTI government challenged the case in Islamabad’s High Court, arguing that details of the gifts the prime minister received were designated as “classified,” the Express Tribune reported. —PTI

