Flour, continuously falling sugar prices: Fawad Ch – Pakistan





Posted on October 20, 2021 9:18 PM

Fawad Ch said that with the start of the grinding season, the price of sugar would be further reduced

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that prices for flour and sugar were falling continuously and that with the start of the grinding season, the sugar price will be further reduced.

Speaking to the media after the PTI central committee meeting, he said the meeting was attended by PTI leaders from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Discussing the issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the party leadership to launch a public relations campaign. The prime minister said calendars should be published in cities and districts for the preparation of local elections.

The minister said that before the central committee meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting regarding the Ehsas program and ordered immediate measures to relieve the middle class.

Chaudhry went on to say that the prices of petroleum products have increased, the government is now ready to tackle the major problem of inflation, in the coming days the Prime Minister himself will announce the major programs.

He said the prices of flour and sugar were falling continuously and that with the start of the grinding season, the price of sugar would be further reduced. “This year is expected to be a historic production of sugar cane, and cotton production is 60% higher than last year, while the price of flour is steadily declining, the prices of pulses, vegetables, sugar and flour are on a downward trend. “

The Minister of Information said that the Sindh government should increase the release of wheat so that the price of flour in Sindh is reduced. Compared to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 kg of flour cost Rs 400 more in Sindh, resulting in a difference of Rs 400 in the price of a bag of flour in Sindh.

