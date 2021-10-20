New town of Balakot will be developed as a tourist hub, Prime Minister Imran Khan informed





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Wednesday on the development of the city of New Balakot as a tourism hub and called on officials to involve private investors under the PPP mode for this purpose, reported ARY NEWS.

While chairing the meeting which was also attended by Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati, Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan, Deputy Saleh Swati, Minister of Population of KPK Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, Chairman of NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti and senior officers, the prime minister said the government wanted to develop new tourist resorts in the hilly areas for the promotion of tourism in the country.

To this end, reputable private investors in the tourism and hotel industry are attracted to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, he added.

He called on the federal and provincial authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to fully facilitate private investors in this regard.

He further ordered the KPK government to take over the entire ERRA project and carry it out as a tourist resort. Imran Khan further ordered the exclusion of irrigated land from the project in order to ensure food security in the region.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was informed that a feasibility study on a 19.5 billion rupee project for the development of the new town of Balakot as a tourism hub in design-build-finance-operate mode and transfer (DBFOT) was completed by NESPAK and KPMG.

It was informed that 63 percent of the residential plots out of the total of 6,753 under the proposed project are reserved for allocation to local affected people, while the remaining 2,480 residential and 575 commercial plots in addition to 800 apartments would be put. auction to generate funds for project execution.

The premier was informed that it was primarily the provincial government rather than the federal government responsibility to develop the town of New Balakot.

The KPK government has already acquired land for this purpose, as the project would also include a youth hostel, theme park, campground and 3-star hotel.

The project, when completed, will not only ease pressure on existing overcrowded tourist destinations, but would also bring in over Rs 7 billion through expected revenue sharing with the government.

