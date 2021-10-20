The best thing the United States can do for Afghanistan is to stay out of it





Pakistan was established in 1947. It was the Muslim state carved out of predominantly Hindu India. It erupted in 1972 because the predominantly Muslim East Pakistan did not want to stay with the West. What was West Pakistan going to do?

The United States had encouraged the first military coup in Pakistan in 1958. This coup led to the break-up of Pakistan. Then they encouraged another military coup, which didn’t last too long. Then they brought Zia to power. Zia was trained in American training centers. And they brought them in and kept them on a leash until it was time to let them go.

The elected prime minister won an election they said was rigged. Now any observer in the country, including their enemies, would have said, “Maybe there was some rigging, but it was very stupid of them to rig it when it was already there. popular and could have won it without any rigging. “

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto then declared: “Let’s organize new elections. If you think I’m faking them, let the military watch them. Let us organize new elections to completely prevent these new elections. The army seized power in April 1977. And for the next two years, Bhutto was tried. Many countries pleaded for his life to be spared except one: the United States.

If they had not wanted Bhutto to be hanged on false charges, they could have stopped. They did not do it. They said it’s time to get rid of him. And there is a famous scene described by someone who was present: that Bhutto had obtained Libyan money to build a nuclear bomb, largely as a response against India. It was insane, but it was what it had to be. Now Kissinger has pressured him not to do this, and Bhutto refused, saying, “Why won’t you stop the Indians? “

Kissinger then lost him, and along with others present, Pakistanis present, said, “Unless you back down on the nuclear issue, we will make a terrible example of you. And when Bhutto was hanged, people said, “This is the American punishment for building the nuclear bomb. It had nothing to do with Afghanistan or anything like that, but then they let Zia build the bomb. They let the Israelis build the bomb. The needs of the empire are always variable, since their allies change with such frequency.

Now there is a little footnote here which is as follows. I had been commissioned by the BBC to write a three-part series on Bhutto and the coup that toppled him. I wrote the series. It was approved. Leading actors from the subcontinent were being picked when all of a sudden the BBC dramaturgy manager told me that the BBC’s managing director, our editor, had asked to see the scripts.

I said, “This is not good news.” He said, “I agree, but let’s see what happened.” What happened was that I got a phone call a few weeks later from Mark Tully, who was the iconic BBC correspondent in India. He spoke a little Hindi, this, that, and he said, “Let’s meet for a drink. Do not ask me why. It is therefore important. The BBC drama official said: “You have to go talk to him.” I said, “Okay.” So I went.

I said, “Hi, Mark, how’s it going?” Treats were exchanged. I said, “Let’s not waste each other’s time. Why do you want the meeting? He said, “Okay, let me be open.” The general manager, generally considered to be a very honest guy, but under a lot of pressure, said, “What if I asked you to remove the last scenes from the play? I said, “These are scenes saying that the United States authorized the coup and refused to save Bhutto’s life.”

He said, “Just leave the Americans out of it. It’s a very strong game, even without it. What did I say? ”He said,“ Okay, Tariq, let me be frank. If you agree to take these last passages out, the plays will be made and performed, even though General Zia is an ally. because of Afghanistan. You can still do them. But if you leave the American connection… “I said,” Why should I withdraw it when we all know that? He said, “I was in Pakistan when Bhutto was hanged. I did not find any proof. I said, “Did you look for him? Have you looked for evidence? The evidence is there. “

He said, “Look, it was my duty to ask you that question. I warned them of your response. In fact, my answer was very rude. I told them to run for a jump; I was not going to accept. And so they never put it on. This is how profound the influence of the Foreign Office in British intelligence was. They didn’t want Zia to be damaged and harassed for this particular thing.

The ties between the United States and the Pakistanis were incredibly close throughout this period. Money was pouring into this country; guns dumped in this country, guns sold to other groups in need. I was then in Pakistan, in Rawalpindi, the military capital where the headquarters of the army is located. And in the middle of the night, we heard a huge explosion.

I said, “Oh my God, don’t tell me the war has happened in Rawalpindi.” No, it wasn’t that. It was a large warehouse made up of the last American weapons. The US Department of Defense had sent auditors to verify how many weapons there were and what had happened to them. And they blew them up. The Pakistani army blew up the warehouse and said it was done by terrorists, so no checks could be carried out.

There has been a lot of collaboration at several levels. Pakistan had become, as they touted it, a frontline state in the war against Communism and Russia. From there, something interesting happened. Many Afghan refugee children were educated and trained in religious schools in the Pashtun belt of Pakistan. And these kids were prepared, after they graduated from these weird schools, to go and fight.

The word Taliban means “student”. Talib means a Taliban student, scholar and organization of scholars. The only thing they weren’t were scholars; They were very young people trained in the army.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jacobinmag.com/2021/10/tariq-ali-afghan-war-us-imperialism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos