Jokowi calls for help from regional governments to boost exports





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on heads of regional governments to help boost exports superior products. “We must continue to increase our export volume, provide facilities and help entrepreneurs make the most of existing export opportunities,” President Jokowi said on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java. . The President made the statement during an opening remarks at Autonomy Expo 2021 organized by the Pan-Indonesian Association of District Government (Apkasi). Participants at the opening ceremony included Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and several district heads who attended in person or by video conference. Jokowi urged regional government leaders to capitalize on export opportunities and boost their local products for exports and compete in global markets. The president cited the latest data according to which the value of Indonesia’s exports during the January-August 2021 period reached $ 142 billion, an increase of 37.7% year-on-year (year-on-year). “This means that our exports are developing very well, at 37.7% year-on-year. Regions can benefit, as almost all countries need our products. Therefore, lest the complicated licensing process ‘hinders exports,’ Jokowi said. indonesia export the market potential is still wide open, according to the president. “Our business partners have also started to recover. China grew by 7.9%, the United States by 12.2%, Japan by 7.6% and India itself by 20.1%. This opportunity should encourage us to push our products to enter the countries I mentioned. earlier, ”he noted. President Jokowi also drew attention to the recent energy crisis in several countries in Europe and China. The crisis was unexpected, he noted. “However, we are benefiting from rising commodity prices. I think palm oil, coal, nickel or copper producing regions are all happy, as the economy of commodity producing areas will go up. . God willing, it will go up, ”he said. At Autonomy Expo 2021, the president is optimistic that the regions will not only promote their tourism products and objects but also their investments. “However, (we should) also show that the investment climate in the regions is improving, legal certainty is improving, licensing is improving and Single Online Submission (OSS) is also going well. certainties are in fact needed by the business community, ”he stressed. Read: Indonesia breaks record export value with US $ 21.42 billion in August: BPS AMONG

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1519375/jokowi-seeks-regional-governments-assistance-in-driving-exports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos