Inaugurating Autonomy Expo 2021, President Joko Widodo invites regions to take advantage of export opportunities

Event Information – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the steps taken by the Indonesian Regency Government Association (Apkasi) to move the regional economy amid the pandemic situation. This was transmitted by Jokowi during the inauguration of the Autonomy Expo 2021 application from the presidential palace in Bogor, Wednesday (10/20/2021) accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and the Minister of the Interior Muhammad Tito Karnavian.

“I appreciate Apkasi’s initiative to immediately shake up the region’s economy through this exhibition. I agree that trade, tourism and investment must be launched, not too late but with a number one health check, ”Jokowi said.

Jokowi added that the economy needs to be activated by staying alert to health issues, protocol discipline and also vaccinations that need to be continued quickly. “Yesterday I received reports that we have injected 171 million doses and our goal is to reach a minimum of 270 million doses by the end of December. In the last couple of months or so we have had to do a lot of things, mainly related to vaccines and I want to express my deepest gratitude for the support of all the regents in carrying out the vaccinations in the regions, ”added Jokowi.

Jokowi recalled that because almost everything has started to open, schools have started face-to-face learning, so the field check must continue to be carried out, especially now when it comes to learning schools. face-to-face, please pay attention to the preparation of schools to implement this health protocol. The Head of State declared: “Because the management of primary school children is not an easy thing, and yesterday one or two were again exposed so that all regions are called to be aware of it”.

“We need to start activating our economy and always be prepared to face any uncertainties. Because the global world today is really full of doubts, full of uncertainties, full of complex issues that have never happened before. Recently, there was an energy crisis in several countries, in Europe, in China, an energy crisis, which were all unexpected, ”he continued.

Jokowi admits that with this energy crisis, Indonesia is one of the beneficiaries as the prices of raw materials increase so that the regions with palm oil, coal, nickel, copper are all happy because the economy in the commodity producing areas, God willing, will crawl. This potential must be an opportunity to strengthen the national industry and not let this large market be taken by other countries.

“It is the need to strengthen inter-regional, inter-district, inter-provincial and inter-island trade. This is very important to be reinforced immediately in the Apkasi forums to continue to be transmitted. Trade between regions, between islands must continue to develop and each region must focus on its top quality products, not everything is done so that in the future we can support each other, “Jokowi recalled. .

Jokowi has to point this out because our nation likes to be talkative, because rubber goes up, everyone grows rubber, when palm oil is crowded, everyone grows palm oil. “I remind regions to focus on their superior products due to the uncertainty. Let’s not let ourselves down together. Once again, each region must focus on its top quality products so that they can support each other, complement each other, complement each other in the national value chain, ”Jokowi added.

Therefore, Jokowi is hosting the Autonomy Expo 2021 organized by Apkasi. “It is an opportunity to get to know each other, to cooperate, to strengthen trade cooperation between regions, as well as to strengthen our exports to other countries, including the expansion of new export markets. And forget not the domestic market which is very potential, very large because our population is 270 million and the middle class is growing very quickly, “Jokowi added.

The value of Indonesian exports during the period January to August 2021, Jokowi continued, increased to $ 142 billion or increased 37.7% year-on-year. President Jokowi also called on the regions to make the most of this growth in exports. “Almost all countries today need our basic products so that there are no regions that hamper, complicate licensing, do not encourage our exports to develop properly,” he said. declared.

Previously, the General President of Apkasi Sutan Riska Tuanku Kingdom expressed in his speech his highest appreciation and gratitude to the President who never tired of being ready to open the Apkasi Autonomy Expo which is the annual agenda of ‘Apkasi to help 416 district governments promote quality products, investment opportunities and prominent tourism sector.

“On this occasion, on behalf of the regents, we would like to express our gratitude to the President, the Minister of the Forward Cabinet of Indonesia, the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces and the Chief of the National Police and all parties involved in the ‘organization of the distribution of vaccines throughout Indonesia as part of our efforts to deal with Covid-19. We in the regions will be ready to fully support the dissemination of vaccines in the community, ”said Sutan. .

Sutan also appreciated and expressed his gratitude to various parties for the implementation of AOE 2021 activities. “The success of AOE 2021 activities is expected to be a revival of the regional economy, in accordance with the theme of the activity, namely the rise Advanced Indonesia region, ”continued Sutan.