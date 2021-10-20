Non-confidence petition against CM Kamal filed at BA





QUETTA:

Disgruntled members of the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday tabled a motion of censure against Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The motion, supported by 33 of the 65 provincial assembly members, was introduced by Balochistan Food Minister and Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Abdul Rehman Khetran.

The text of the resolution says unrest and unemployment have increased due to the chief minister’s poor governance, adding that Jamal Kamal ran the affairs of the province as if he was the only sage in the government.

He said that the performance of the institutions has been negatively affected due to the non-consultation by the CM and that he should therefore be removed from his post.

Speaking on the occasion, Khetran said five of their members were “missing”, fearing that five others would also be missing in the coming days in an attempt to derail the movement. However, he added, the Chamber cannot function under such circumstances, advising Kamal to step down immediately.

Earlier, the CM of Balochistan had said he did not care about the opposition’s no-confidence motion against him. “If my allies have not supported me, I will step down as House leader myself,” Jam Kamal tweeted.

The provincial chief executive added that he was not at all worried about the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Alhamdulillah, I don’t care about the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

For me, it is important if my own party and my own coalition are with me. The day when I will no longer have my own majority of party and coalition … So for me, being the head of the house is useless and will leave me. pic.twitter.com/1Sj7QXp3qo

– Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) September 14, 2021

“Alhamdulillah, I do not care at all about the motion of censure tabled by the opposition”, declared the CM. “It is important to me that my party and my allies are with me. The day when my party and my allies are no longer with me, it will be useless for me to be the head of the house and I will resign.

However, after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 12, the ailing chief minister said he would face the motion of censure instead of resigning his post, also claiming the support of some “angry members. “.

Speaking to the media after calling Prime Minister Imran in Islamabad’s parliament, CM Kamal again denied resigning as BAP chairman and said his position was still strong.

Balochistan political crisis

Chief Minister Kamal remained unfazed by pressure from disgruntled MPs, calling for his resignation.

Angry lawmakers had given the chief minister a deadline to step down in a “dignified” manner, warning that otherwise they would file a motion of no confidence against him.

However, the deadline ended without any breakthrough and with Kamal doubling down on his insistence on coming of age. He reiterated that he would not give in to the angry group’s blackmail, warning that a change on the “whims of a few elements” would harm both the government and the opposition.

The opposition also filed a motion of censure last month that the assembly secretariat sent to the governor to call a session of the assembly to consider the motion. However, the chief minister survived after the House Governor’s Secretariat dismissed the opposition’s no-confidence motion on technical grounds.

