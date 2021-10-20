Former KKK chief David Duke takes credit for Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson





Former Ku Klux Klan chief David Duke says former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson owe him credit after passing his racist “white replacement” ideas to the big guy. public.

Liberal watchdog group Media Matters shared audio clips of the Dukes podcast (yes, even he has a podcast) on Wednesday in which the former KKK wizard bragged that his own failed political campaigns had inspired the ideas Trump championed. during his presidency.

Trump really knows what his movement is based on, Duke said. You know, [Trump] I must have known that I conducted my campaigns mainly on the issue of immigration, on issues of fair trade, on issues of preservation of American culture, on stopping the replacement of Americans of European origin that everyone is talking about now.

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke says his racist ideas inspired Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.MSNBC / Getty Images

During his tenure, Trump did much to promote racist white replacement and genocide theories, which claim that whites are systematically erased by non-white babies born or brought to the United States. For example, he brought in supporters of the theory such as Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller to serve in his administration as advisers, and he once shared a tweet from an account referring to the White Genocide.

Duke just wants his accessories, that’s all.

In another segment of the episode, he wondered aloud how Carlson had come to be widely accepted by conservatives, but he didn’t personally do so, although both men say virtually the same things.

How come I’m a bad guy? Duke asked.

Carlson has repeatedly used his show to stoke fear among immigrants and to suggest that whites are being systematically replaced. Earlier this year, he claimed Democrats were trying to replace the current US electorate with new, more obedient Third World voters.

Duke does not disagree with the racist views of Trump or Carlsons about replacing whites. For shouting out loud, he just wants them to cite their sources.

