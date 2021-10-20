ABP News Kick kicks off coverage of the T20 World Cup with its 2021 Vishwa Vijeta Dubai Conclave mega cricket event





New Delhi: ABP News organized a star-studded “Vishwa Vijeta Dubai Conclave 2021” cricket conclave ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The Mega Conclave on the Ground was held at the iconic Burj Plaza, amid the towering backdrop of Burj Khalifa, Dubai on October 17, 2021.

ABP News’ first-ever international cricket conclave sparked the much-anticipated encounter between Indian and Pakistani rivals on October 24 at the T20 World Cup.

The star-studded roundtables included legendary cricketers from India and Pakistan who shared their playing experiences while analyzing the historical nature of this competition.

The Indian team was represented by Indian World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev with Mohammad Azharuddin, Dinesh Karthik (member of the 2007 T20 World Championship winning team) and Atul Wassan.

The Pakistani side included Aaqib Javed, Mohammad Amir, Younis Khan (captain who won the Pakistan T20 WC in 2009) and legendary drummer Zaheer Abbas.

The ‘Vishwa Vijeta Dubai Conclave 2021’ event witnessed engaging anecdotes about past encounters between participating cricketers which helped the audience relive those glorious moments from the past.

The sessions were full of friendly banter that was both competitive and fun among the panelists who highlighted India’s magnificent unbeatable record in World Cup tournaments against Pakistan, with India enjoying a superiority of 5 -0.

Experts also referred to the lack of bilateral cricket relations between India and Pakistan. They expressed hope that with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the helm, the resumption of cricket relations between the two countries would take place as soon as possible.

Discussions also focused on Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as captain and its impact on the Indian cricket team. In addition, the panelists praised MS Dhoni for taking on the role of mentor for the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. One of the sessions also covered how Indian Batting can withstand the Pakistani bowling attack and how it will decide the October 24 outcome.

The conclave was ABP News’s first such initiative and highlighted its growing interest in promoting sport. The network has made significant investments to expand its sports coverage, as evidenced by its recent live broadcast of the PGTI Golf Tournament and the prestigious JP Atray Cricket Tournament on ABP Network’s digital platforms.

Commenting on the growing attention given to sporting events by the ‘Vishwa Vijeta Dubai Conclave 2021’ and ABP News, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said: “At ABP News, we appreciate our audience’s keen interest in the activities. and sporting events. Over the past few years, we have aggressively sought to increase our offerings in the sports segment without limiting ourselves to cricket. This is clear from our in-depth coverage of the recent Tokyo Olympics, our coverage of golf events, and our strategic partnership with the Pro-Kabbadi League. Pursuing this mission, we aim to offer our audiences a similar national and international level programming where we can interact with leading athletes. The ‘Vishwa Vijeta Dubai Conclave 2021’ is a shining example in this regard, where living cricket legends like Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Aaqib Javed, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas came together to share their expert analysis on the next one. T20 World Cup. “

ABP News’ “Vishwa Vijeta Dubai Conclave 2021” will be broadcast exclusively on October 22 and 23, 2021 on ABP News.

Conclave of Vishwa Vijeta Dubai – 2021 | Coming soon … On ABP News

Hold on to your heartbeat as ahead of Sunday’s biggest cricket meet, pundits from India and Pakistan speak on ABP News. @ Awasthis @ GSV1980 @ preetiddahiya # WahCricket #VishwaVijetaOnABP pic.twitter .com / joyZdCOrL9

– ABP LIVE (@abplivenews) October 20, 2021



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/sports/cricket/abp-news-kickstarts-t20-world-cup-coverage-with-its-mega-cricketing-event-vishwa-vijeta-dubai-conclave-2021-1488839 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos