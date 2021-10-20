The big crack-up continues – GetReligion





The segment began with a visit to the independent, non-denominational Patriot Church outside of Knoxville, where Ken Peters said, “I think President Trump is a miracle. I think God chose Donald Trump, an imperfect ship, to be the champion of his people. . “It’s a congregation that has inspired almost as many headlines as it has members.

Yes, Pew Research tells us that Trump scored 84% with white evangelical voters in 2020. But politicized preacher Peters is hardly representative of the sprawling and diverse network of evangelical clergy, churches, denominations, campuses, and agencies .

An older-style evangelical pastor, the Reverend Phil Nordstrom of Life Church in Knoxville, told NBC that “we are trying not to fight culture wars from the pulpit.” Todd then interviewed Reverend Russell Moore, former Southern Baptist spokesperson for social issues turned “public theologian” at Christianity Today magazine, who was concerned about the politicization of the gospel image in the Trump era. .

A previous Guy Memo weighed in on the possibility that a newsworthy evangelical crisis was upon us, while another Memo focused on Donald Trump’s related political angle. Now there are other developments.

In case reporters were gathering string for a large article on the state of evangelical union, The Guy sought perspective in a genuine 1977 period article, our Christmas cover story from Time magazine, ” That Old Time Religion: The Evangelical Empire. ”

Now this article was written just before the advent of the Moral Majority of Jerry Falwell, the presidency of Ronald Reagan, the Christian Coalition of Pat Robertson and the presidential race, the doctrinal shift to the right of the Southern Baptist Convention, the rise anti-abortion activism and everything in between that engulfed the headlines over the following decades.

Time said that “the movement is now richer and more powerful than it has been in half a century” and gave examples. As the “mainstream” Protestants suffered from torpor, he asked if “the new evangelicals” would “change the balance of power in American Protestantism.”

Guess what? They did it.

Here is the thing. This article was all about evangelical turmoil and pastoral creativity, with barely a word on political ambitions. In fact, back then, when evangelicals were making their voices heard, they were primarily berating liberal churches for their involvement in partisan causes that diverted energy from their spiritual mandate!

The two memos linked above have explored the growing internal resentment of evangelicalism and the split between grassroots populists and the neutrality or hostility of “elite” leaders over the Trump phenomenon. This month, a strange new dispute erupted among the ranks of the elite that involves opinion pieces by two evangelical critics of Trump, Mark Galli, former editor of Christianity Today, and David French, a longtime religious freedom lawyer who now writes for the dispatch. .com and Time. The French coin can be found here.

But first came an article in The American Conservative by the young and lesser-known Jackson Waters, a senior at Union University and writer Emma Posey, covering the same ground as these Guy Memos. They said that “over the past year the division between evangelicals and their leaders has only grown, raising the question of who is leading the movement,” resulting in an identity “crisis”. They accused figures like French and Moore of “cultural accommodation disguised as a religion of belief.”

Then, surprisingly, Galli pretty much agreed. His insider testimony described the establishment magazine he ran as overly concerned with winning praise from opinion makers in a secularized American culture who are anything but friendly to conservative Christianity. (Some say this trend was exemplified by Galli’s famous 2019 TC editorial urging Trump’s impeachment).

In his response, French observed that as “right-wing and left-wing intolerance persists and metastasizes,” the old “culture war” is supplanted by the new confrontation against “illiberalism” that unites the enemies of the conservative and liberal versions of the annulment. culture. But French’s central concern is “reactionary politics and intolerant anti-awakening activism.” He concludes bluntly. “An ungodly and hateful movement is taking root in too many pews, often (and perversely) spread in the name of Christ.”

Also note this review in First Things The Failure of Evangelical Elites by Carl Trueman, professor of religion at Grove City College.

These stories are well worth the attention, but fellow journalists will ask if this is just Inside-the-Beltway (or Inside-the-Bible-Beltway) gossip among a handful of self-anointed Twitter leaders.

The Guy suggests that something far deeper is happening in the continuing Trump era, to some extent that has the potential to hurt or reshape what has been the largest and most dynamic segment of religion. American.

