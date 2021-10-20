Putin and resurgent Assad test Erdoan’s attack plans in Syria (ex-minister)





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is considering further military action in northwestern Syria to combat Kurdish militants, a move that faces opposition from Russia, which controls airspace in the region, and the Reborn Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, former Turkish Foreign Minister Yaar Yak mentioned. Russia has already expressed clear unease when Erdoan announced last week of a possible armed intervention, which was accompanied by criticism of Moscow and the United States for their inability to cope with the the threat to Turkey’s security posed by the Kurds, Yak noted in an editorial for Eurasia Review on Monday. Erdoan could show how determined he is to carry out the operation after talks with US President Joe Biden at a G20 meeting on October 30 and 31 in Rome, Yak said. Ankara enjoys Washington’s support in Idlib against Russian cooperation with the Syrian government, but it disagrees with the same United States over the almost limitless support Washington is giving to the Syrian Kurds, Yak said. In light of this background, Erdoan will likely refrain from launching a military operation until the Rome meeting. If he’s disappointed with the outcome of his talks with Biden, he can always resort to such action, he said. Yak said Turkey’s ability to intervene in Syria is made more difficult by the shifting international approach to Damascus. The Arab League has taken a more conciliatory stance towards the return of President Bashar al-Assad’s government to diplomatic fold, while the UAE has reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus. Overall, the international community is more accepting of Assad’s retention in power, he said. While Turkey is unhappy with terrorist attacks directed against its territory, there is already a framework to deal with such threats. This is the Adana Accord, signed in 1998 between Turkey and Syria, Yak said. It provides for cooperation between the two countries to fight terrorism. This agreement was recalled by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Sochi summit in 2019. To use this agreement, Turkey must stop seeing the Syrian regime as an illegitimate entity. Putin’s attitude will be of paramount importance to Erdoan as he contemplates military action, Yak said. Russia is testing Turkey’s performance in disarming opposition fighters in Idlib while ignoring promises it made in Sochi in 2019 to expel Kurdish fighters from Tell Rifaat in northern Aleppo, a he declared. When Turkey and Russia negotiate a solution, they usually manage to meet on common ground, but if they engage in a twist of arms exercise, Russia is more likely to come out victorious. Yak was Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey between 2002 and 2003. He is a founding member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Erdoans.

