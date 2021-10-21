Analysis: Xi Jinping’s plan to rule for life comes to fruition

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior writer and columnist at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as head of the Chinese bureau. He was awarded the 2014 Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist Prize.

TOKYO – In the space of a few days, two key developments took place in China, both directly linked to the candidacy of Xi Jinping, the country’s president and party secretary general, to become leader for life.

One is the so-called “historic third resolution”, the contents of which will be made public next month. The other is the emergence of a timetable for Xi’s new political goal of “common prosperity.”

“As German philosophers Georg Hegel and Karl Marx said, history repeats itself,” said a Chinese Communist Party source familiar with the party’s internal affairs, referring to the third resolution. “There is no doubt that President Xi is aiming to become a leader for life, emulating the two personalities who issued the first and second resolutions.”

The source was referring to Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, both of whom wielded power until the day they died.

“The flip side is the great political goal of common prosperity,” the source said, “which will be carefully pursued over the next 10 to 15 years.”

Xi Jinping leads senior officials to recite greetings, including the release of a “historic third resolution,” at a gala preceding the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on June 28. © Kyodo

The party’s Politburo decided on Monday to hold a key political meeting from November 8 to 11. 100 years of effort, “the Politburo said. This points to the historic third resolution.

The party has passed a resolution on history twice in the past, first in 1945 and again in 1981.

The first document, which arrived four years before the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, was drafted under Mao Zedong.

The second was written under Deng Xiaoping, the father of the “reform and opening up” policy. He denounces the Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976 under Mao but recognizes certain achievements of the leader.

The third resolution on history has an important meaning. To put it simply, the new document indicates the possibility of Xi becoming the third major figure in the history of the party.

Importantly, Mao and Deng continued to be the Supreme Leader of China until their last breath. Mao temporarily lost power after severe economic mismanagement, but made a comeback through the Cultural Revolution. Deng wielded tremendous power even after retiring from his official posts, so much so that he could replace any of his successors with one order.

Xi’s model is Mao, not Deng.

Some party sources pointed out that after Mao took the lead at the Zunyi conference in Guizhou Province in 1935, during the long march of 1934-1936, he waited up to 10 years. before issuing the first historic resolution to justify his basic policies, paving the way for him to become a person in absolute power.

Authors of the historic resolutions Mao Zedong, Xi Jinping and Deng Xiaoping. Mao and Deng wielded power until the day they died. (Source photos by AP and Xinhua / AP)

Xi may be considering a similar timeline. He came to power as the party’s general secretary in the fall of 2012, then assumed the post of Chinese president in the spring of 2013. Ten years after taking over as party leader, he is now seeking to issue a landmark resolution, imitating Mao.

As a prelude to the 1945 resolution on history, Mao launched the first Rectification Movement in Yan’an, the party’s revolutionary stronghold, in the first half of the 1940s to purge political opponents.

In 1945, the same year that the historic first resolution was passed, Mao became party chairman, a newly created and highest post in the party. His status as party chairman remained unchanged until his death in 1976.

Much like the Rectification Movement, Xi launched a fierce anti-corruption campaign after rising to power, chasing enemies one after another.

Xi’s anti-corruption campaign is still alive and well; the last influencer pullout took place earlier this month.

Meanwhile, on the common prosperity front, the Oct. 16 edition of the Qiushi Journal, the party’s theoretical journal, published a speech by Xi describing what the new political goal was.

In it, the first timeline for achieving the goals towards common prosperity was revealed. The only year that appears in the speech is 2035.

The speech itself was delivered on August 17 at a meeting of the party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs. But details of the speech, including the crucial year, had not been made public until now.

The Chinese president pledged to ensure substantial progress towards correcting the country’s income disparity, resulting in equal access to basic public services, by 2035.

The year 2035 has special significance. China also unveiled its ultra-long-term plan for 2035 in March.

Although Xi is aiming for an unusual third five-year term, from 2022 to 2027, the most recent moves almost confirm that he is looking further ahead.

Earlier this year, the party celebrated the 100th anniversary of its establishment and Xi declared the completion of a “moderately prosperous society”, the political goal dating back to the era of Deng Xiaoping.

The new political goal of common prosperity is a successor.

Such a grandiose goal cannot be expected to be achieved by 2027, the end of Xi’s expected third term. This is why we will be talking about a fourth term, from 2027 to 2032.

The focus on 2035 pushes the target further down the road.

The headquarters of the China Evergrande group in Shenzhen, in the province of Guangdong. Will Evergrande become a necessary sacrifice in the pursuit of China’s common prosperity? © Reuters

But what would a world of common prosperity look like?

So far, not pretty. Since the phrase emerged, China’s economy has suffered a significant slowdown as investors fear the policy measures that lie ahead.

Over the past year, several mysterious incidents have taken place in China. They include the postponement of Ant Group’s listing, pressure on carpooling giant Didi, a ban on private lessons for children of compulsory school age, strict limits on online video games for children and the debt crisis of the big real estate developer China Evergrande Group.

The common thread that links all of these developments is common prosperity.

The leader’s goal being set in stone, common prosperity must be achieved at all costs. What if problems arise? These will be treated as necessary sacrifices.

This is just the beginning. Prepare for unprecedented developments as Xi extends his rule.