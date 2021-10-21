Trump’s 2024 election threat is political blackmail





In March, Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., told Axios Jonathan Swan that former President Donald Trump could do something with the Republican Party that no one else I know can, adding: He can make it bigger. He can make him stronger. It can make it more diverse. And he could destroy it too. The interview is frankly fascinating. Just two months ago, immediately after the Capitol Riot, Graham seemed to be done with President Trump. Count me in, he said, that’s enough. Still, Graham was here in March, essentially conceding that Trump was dangerous but didn’t know how to leave him. Trump’s destructive demands and explosions continued last week, with candidate Trump possibly hinting he could order his fans to boycott voting booths, but party leaders like Graham remain steadfast.

The party has slowly ceded its program to Trump, even as he has become increasingly dangerous for democracy.

To be fair, this has been the model of the GOPs for over five years now. The party has slowly ceded its program to Trump, even as he has become increasingly dangerous for democracy.

It should be noted that the Republican Party entered in 2016 with a set of democratic principles. It adopted a national platform that was quite similar to previous rounds, with calls for a limited government, a robust military, reduced trade regulations, lower taxes, and other long-standing commitments. And at least until the spring of 2016, many prominent party members and conservative opinion leaders strongly opposed Donald Trump’s candidacy, in large part because they questioned his commitment to the platform. -form.

Want more items like this? Follow THINK on Instagram for updates on this week’s most important political analysis

Four years later, the party, for the first time in its 166-year history, has adopted no platform. Instead, he issued a brief memo saying he supported Trump’s re-election and whatever policies went with it.

But these political demands turned out to be rare. From the start he had strong opinions on immigration and border walls, but his beliefs in other areas of health care, the social safety net, tax rates, abortion, etc. . were vague and inconsistent, and he often stuck to traditional Republican positions and rhetoric.

After President Joe Bidens’ victory, however, Trump has been very clear and consistent on what he believes in and what he expects from his party: to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Either a new election should take place immediately, or the previous election should be called off and the Republican candidate declared the winner, Trump said in a statement Friday.

It is not just a vain wish. If we don’t solve the 2020 presidential voter fraud (which we’ve documented extensively and conclusively), Republicans won’t vote in 22 or 24, he threatened last Wednesday. It is the most important thing for Republicans to do.

Related

So, is this a realistic threat? Probably. A Washington Post analysis by political scientists Bernard L. Fraga, Zachary Peskowitz and James Szewczyk found that Trump’s questioning of ballots in Georgia after the November election most likely suppressed Republican participation in the second round of January, helping Democrats win two Senate seats and control of Congress, albeit by narrow margins.

Trump could do it again. As Graham noted, Trump may not have many concrete political ideas, but he could seriously harm the party by asking his base to stay home. To quote Frank Herberts “Dune, the power to destroy a thing is absolute control over it. It is quite plausible that control of one or both houses of Congress could boil down to a few tightly contested seats next year. .

It should be noted that a relatively normal competition for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is underway. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and others visit the first states of the contest, meet with potential donors and endorsers, attend traditional candidate forums, and do other things that presidential candidates normally do at this stage of the primary. invisible. They are also trying to figure out what the party believes in. It’s pretty typical.

What is not typical is a former president who makes these kinds of requests. Trump is trying to set the party’s agenda by threatening its very existence, and he has determined that the only thing he needs to stand up for is the annulment of free and fair elections.

Related

It wasn’t nothing for the Republican Party to find itself in this position, and it won’t be nothing for it to get out of it. Assuming Republicans want to break free from this situation and want a relatively normal presidential nomination race without serious threats to end the Democratic election (and yes, many Republicans still do), they will collectively have to push back Trump and refuse to support his candidacy. Doing this one candidate at a time is sure to fail, as it did in 2016. And collective action has not come easily in the modern GOP.

Nonetheless, for one of the country’s two big parties, engaging in the destruction of democratic elections is a terrifying thing for the country.

Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/trump-s-2024-election-threat-political-blackmail-ncna1281935 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos