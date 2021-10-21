The economic report – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Thu 21 October 2021





01:27

0

1

Editorial

To free

Even though the government of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has failed to achieve 7% annual economic growth as it had promised during his presidential campaign in early 2014, now entering the eighth year of his rule. , the core of its economic policies actually stayed on track from the start. He focused his attention on making it easier for businessmen to invest and do business, realizing from his experiences as a furniture producer and exporter that it is the business sector, not the government, which creates jobs, which in turn generate purchasing power to propel the economic wheels. Jokowi made a commitment in October 2014 to develop an integrated licensing system for businesses. Knowing that the country’s logistics system is one of the most inefficient in ASEAN, he closely monitored, sometimes through surprise inspection visits, the Tanjung Priok Port of Jakarta which handles over 75% of imports. Indonesian. In short, it has built physical connectivity through the massive development of basic infrastructure such as seaports and roads, and institutional connectivity through regulatory and bureaucratic reforms in addition to its work programs, making significant progress. on both fronts. Jokowi has paid special attention to the important role of regional administrations in the implementation of government policies and meets their leaders every year. He addressed the gaping inequality between urban and rural areas by sharply increasing budget allocations directly to village administrations for financing rural infrastructure. It has provided numerous aids and incentives to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and has promoted local products, but through an often criticized policy of requiring local content. He urged domestic companies to improve their competition by signing a series of free trade agreements with Australia and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and, together under ASEAN, with the China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia. Had it not been for the health crisis caused since March 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy could have grown above the average rate of 5% reached in 2015-2019 thanks to the accelerated licensing of investment and better physical conditions. connectivity between different islands and from the country to the international market. Sadly, the economy contracted 2.1% in 2020 and is estimated to collapse between 3-4% this year. The main challenges for Jokowi over the next three years are the gradual elimination of the dominance of state-owned enterprises in infrastructure development and the pursuit of foreign and domestic private investment. Despite notable improvements, the President will have to continuously ensure the proper implementation of all regulatory reforms, including those provided for by the 2020 Job Creation Act, the online single submission business authorization system ( OSS) and the Harmonized Tax Law.

