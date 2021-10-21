The story of Boris Johnson’s car, from the Toyota “junkyard” to the Tesla Roadster

PREMIER Boris Johnson is a car enthusiast – he has been an automotive journalist and has appeared twice on Top Gear.

But you wouldn’t know from cars he’s known to drive and own.

7 Boris Johnson has owned a variety of cars Credit: Jon Bond – The Sun

While he had access to all manner of expensive vehicles, his own fleet was often much smaller.

Government armored cars

The Prime Minister’s official car – or the Prime Minister’s car – is actually a fleet of armored Jaguar XJ Sentinel sedans.

They are designed to withstand explosives and gunfire, just like the Range Rover Sentinel models to which the Prime Minister also has access, which are designed to withstand high speed rifle fire and massive explosions.

7 Bullets from an AK47 would not injure occupants of this car Credit: Alamy

Boris prefers the much roomier Range Rover Sentinel, and they got a lot of new ones delivered last year, so that’s what he’s doing these days, a Westminster source said.

The XJ Sentinels and some BMW 7 Series are still used for other protected persons and agency heads.

Government fleet cars now tend to be Jaguar I-Pace, standard Jaguar XJ (unarmored), newer Jaguar XF, Ford Mondeo hybrids, and a few Range Rovers hybrids.

And some Honda CRVs that are still moving.

Boris Johnson will never have to drive his own car again as he will have lifetime protection under the prime ministers program.

But the cars Boris Johnson has chosen to drive at his own pace are far less impressive than what he has grown used to as Prime Minister.

Toyota Previa

7 The Prime Previa was one of the foreign cars owned by a PM Credit: Ian Whittaker – The Sun

One of Boris Johnson’s most famous cars is his Toyota Previa – which The Sun has revealed he keeps in a mess.

His 1995 Previa would be worth less than 1,000, even though it was in good condition with low mileage.

And with a 2.4-liter petrol engine, the Previa isn’t the most efficient or the most environmentally friendly vehicle.

7 Mess and dirt in the back of Johnson’s Previa minivan Credit: Dan Charity – Le Soleil

It would incur high fees if used in ULEZ London.

This Toyota was considered quite slow even back then – this big engine only produces 135 horsepower, which isn’t much for a fully loaded minivan.

Citroën AX

7 The AX was slightly moved on Carlton House Terrace Credit: PA

The Citroën AX is a sharp little French city car that was produced between 1986 and 1998.

Its distinctive angular design, precise handling and efficient engines made it a popular choice with over two million sold.

It was a special car for a minister, however, and it stood out when parked outside the official residence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

If it still worked, the Prime Minister’s old Citroën would only be worth a few hundred pounds.

Nissan Leaf

7 The Nissan Leaf was once the only mainstream electric car Credit: Rex

During his time as mayor of London, Boris Johnson was loaned a Nissan Leaf for a month as part of the city’s electric car program.

The Nissan Leaf was arguably the first mainstream electric car, and with a range of over 100 miles – which was impressive at the time – was usable for many London families.

Speaking at the time, Boris Johnson said: “Zero-emission electric cars are great for city driving, not only providing cheaper daily running costs for their owners, but also helping to reduce costs. pollution levels.

Tesla Roadster

7 Boris Johnson with the new Tesla Roadster

Built at the Lotus factory in Norfolk, the Tesla Roadster was one of the first desirable electric cars.

And Boris Johnson – who worked as an automotive journalist – was among the first to drive the car when it was new, at a climate change event in 2009.

While its high level endorsement was obviously appreciated by the then fledgling brand, that’s not why the Tesla Roadster is most famous.

In 2018, Elon Musks’ Personal Roadster was blasted into space as a dummy payload for the Falcon Heavy rocket project.